China delays BNT COVID vaccine approval to bolster Chinese vaccine confidence

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chinese government has yet to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech SE (BNT) and Pfizer Inc. despite previous reports hinting the foreign mRNA vaccine would be cleared in July.

According to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Chinese health officials are concerned that if the BNT vaccine is approved, it will erode confidence in China’s domestic COVID vaccines produced by Sinopharm and Sinovac. While Chinese vaccines have been shown to have efficacy (Sinopharm 79% and Sinovac 51%), clinical trials earlier during the pandemic showed the BNT vaccine to be 95% effective against symptomatic disease.

The delta variant, however, cuts BNT efficacy down to 64%, according to an Israeli study, while Chinese vaccine efficacy against the variant is lacking in data.

The report pointed out that the delay will also give Chinese companies more time to finish their own mRNA vaccines. China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences is teaming up with two private Chinese drug companies to develop an mRNA vaccine.

The Chinese military, Suzhou Abogen Biosciences Co, and Yunnan Walvax Biotechnology Co are carrying out late-stage clinical trials for its vaccine candidate in China and Mexico, sources told The WSJ. They have also been lobbying the Chinese government to speed up approval.

China’s hesitancy to approve the BNT vaccine is also related to its strategy for controlling the coronavirus, according to The WSJ. General Secretary Xi Jinping has ordered officials to have 80% of the population, or around 1.1 billion Chinese, fully vaccinated by the end of October.

According to Chinese data, as of Aug. 27, around 889 million people (over 63% of the population) have been fully vaccinated with local vaccines. Chinese officials are worried that approving the BNT vaccine too soon may damper enthusiasm for domestic vaccines, making it more difficult to reach vaccination targets.