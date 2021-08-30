Alexa
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, no deaths

All 3 cases reported in New Taipei City

  962
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/30 14:23
(Taiwan News, Wendy Wu image)

(Taiwan News, Wendy Wu image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Aug. 30) reported three new local COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) that afternoon announced eight new coronavirus cases, including five imported infections and three local ones. The CECC did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 834.

Local cases

The latest local cases include two men and one woman between the ages of 10 and 70. Among these cases, one experienced an onset of symptoms on Aug. 29.

The other two cases are asymptomatic thus far. As for the distribution of these cases, all three were in New Taipei City.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of these, one is from a known source and two are from unknown sources. Inquiries are ongoing to clarify the source of the infections.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 14,761 cases announced between May 11 and Aug. 28, 13,673, or 92.6%, have been released from quarantine.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the five imported cases reported on Monday were all males and aged from 10 to 60. Between Aug. 27-29, they entered Taiwan from Indonesia (case Nos. 16,096 and 16101), Thailand (case No. 16,097), the Netherlands (case No. 16,098), and the Philippines (case No. 16,099).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 2,651,089 COVID tests, with 2,633,030 coming back negative. Out of the 15,991 confirmed cases, 1,413 were imported, 14,525 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 834 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 825 deaths from local infections, 410 were in New Taipei; 315 in Taipei; 28 in Keelung; 26 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Taitung County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Nantou County, Kaohsiung, and Pingtung County. The nine other deaths were imported cases.
Updated : 2021-08-30 15:29 GMT+08:00

