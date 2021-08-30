Aerospike Q2 2021 Is Best Quarter in Company’s History

Widespread Demand for Petabyte Scale, Multi-cloud AI and ML Applications Drives Momentum for Aerospike Real-time Data Platform

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 30 August 2021 - Aerospike Inc. today announced that Q2 2021 was the best quarter in the company's history. Quarterly bookings increased 100% in Q2 2021 over Q2 2020 as more organizations around the globe selected or expanded their use of the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform. Additionally, the company has seen tremendous growth in the APAC region, showing the growing demand for the company's platform. Aerospike's revenues and customers have doubled in the Asia Pacific area over the last two years as businesses seek a competitive edge through data-rich digital transformation innovations.

The Aerospike Real-time Data Platform lets organizations act in real time across billions of transactions while dramatically reducing server footprint. Applications built on Aerospike reap big rewards for enterprises, delivering a three-year return on investment (ROI) between 446% and 574%, per a Forrester Consulting Projected Total Impact™ study.

"Legacy NoSQL databases have failed to scale to meet the new speed, scale and cost dynamics of the market. Digital transformation demands modern, multi-cloud applications with predictable, sub-millisecond performance beyond petabyte scale," said John Dillon, CEO, Aerospike. "Our customers continue to lead and transform their respective industries by leveraging the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform as a competitive advantage for mission-critical digital applications and customer experiences."

To meet the growing demand in the APAC region, Aerospike announced three new appointments recently, who will be reporting to Aveekshith Bushan, Regional Director and General Manager - APAC, Aerospike.

Aerospike has appointed Hyde Woo as Country Manager for Greater China. Hyde comes from Forrester Research with a great understanding of the market and trends in the China and Hong Kong regions. As Country Manager, he will drive the growth for Aerospike by helping organizations in re-imagining their "real-time" innovation, creating greater values, and contributing to the development of the Greater China digital economy.

Furthermore, the company appointed Avik Baishya as the Strategic Account Manager, Asia. He is a seasoned Sales professional with fourteen years of Enterprise Sales Experience in Technology. Avik has moved from Redis Labs and will be Managing Strategic Customers within Asia, in his new role at Aerospike.

Continuing its focus on regional growth, Aerospike has also recruited a Principal Solutions Architect, Vikranth Dharamshi, from Couchbase. Overall, Aerospike is applicable across industries, particularly in use cases with a continually rising customer base or application requirements. This is especially true in a highly competitive yet rapidly rising market like the APAC region, where customer experience is critical to one's ability to retain a customer and to grow the user base.

Airtel, McAfee, PhonePe, Snapdeal, Ola, Dream11, Gaana, InMobi, BigBasket Experian, PayPal, Snap, The Trade Desk, Verizon Media and Wayfair, rely on Aerospike as their data foundation for real-time applications that instantly fight fraud, dramatically increase shopping cart size, protect companies from cyberattacks, and scale payment networks.

The Aerospike Real-time Data Platform enables organizations to act instantly across billions of transactions while reducing server footprint by up to 80%. The Aerospike multi-cloud platform powers real-time applications with predictable sub-millisecond performance up to petabyte scale with five-nines uptime with globally distributed, strongly consistent data. Applications built on the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform fight fraud, provide recommendations that dramatically increase shopping cart size, enable global digital payments, and deliver hyper-personalized user experiences to tens of millions of customers. Customers such as Airtel, Experian, Nielsen, PayPal, Snap, Verizon Media and Wayfair rely on Aerospike as their data foundation for the future. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, the company also has offices in London, Bangalore and Tel Aviv.

