Dumping kitchen waste in Taiwan punishable by up to NT$15 million fine

Government to slap hefty fines on violators to curb African swine fever

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/30 12:40
Pig keeper uses dry feed in Kaohsiung. 

Pig keeper uses dry feed in Kaohsiung.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Individuals who dispose of kitchen waste illegally will face a heavy fine of up to NT$15 million (US$538,914) as Taiwan beefs up action to prevent African swine fever (ASF) outbreaks.

The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) warned on Monday (Aug. 30) that those who randomly dump hazardous waste, which includes leftovers, will be subject to between one and five years' imprisonment and a fine of up to NT$15 million for polluting the environment.

The warning comes as food waste is set to be banned from use at hog farms from Tuesday (Sept. 1) to reduce the risk of ASF spreading. Multiple preventative measures have been adopted following the discovery of ASF-infected pork products smuggled from Vietnam.

The ban will remain in effect for a month, with subsidies doled out to encourage pig farmers to shift to feed not based on such waste, according to the Council of Agriculture (COA). About 676 of the country’s 6,400 hog farms and 460,000 pigs will be affected by the measure, wrote CNA.

The COA reiterated that from now on, the sight of any kitchen scraps at pig farms will incur a fine of between NT$50,000 and NT$1 million pursuant to the Statute for Prevention and Control of Infectious Animal Diseases. Feeding the livestock with such food will lead to a fine of between NT$30,000 and NT$3 million.

The agricultural authorities have put up a cash reward of NT$1.2 million for those who provide information on hog farmers violating pig feed rules. As of Aug. 28, 11 samples collected nationwide had tested positive for the ASF virus, per the Central Emergency Operation Center.
Updated : 2021-08-30 13:24 GMT+08:00

