Video shows pair narrowly escape injury from flying tire in southern Taiwan

Couple struggling to maintain balance after being hit by flying tire. (Facebook, Breaking News Commune screenshot) Couple struggling to maintain balance after being hit by flying tire. (Facebook, Breaking News Commune screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video released on Sunday (Aug. 29) shows a pair on a scooter manage to stay on their feet after being struck with a flying tire.

At 1:53 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Renai Street and Renai Street Lane 136 in Tainan's Yong Kang District, a 22-year-old man surnamed Chang (張) and a female passenger were on a scooter when a tire suddenly fell off a truck driven by a man surnamed Chiang (江), 29, coming in the opposite direction, reported ETtoday. As can be seen in video footage uploaded to Facebook group Breaking News Commune (爆料公社), the tire bounced once before smashing into Chang's scooter, causing it to swerve left.



Tire suddenly falls out of truck. (Facebook, Breaking News Commune screenshot)

Somehow, Chang and his companion managed to stay upright as the scooter rolled and bounced under their legs. Even before the scooter came to a stop, Chang turned toward his passenger and grabbed her arms to make sure she did not fall. She managed to steady herself and held on to Chang's arm to prevent him from falling as well.

The two then stepped away from the wrecked moped and examined each other for any injuries. Neither was seriously injured, suffering only minor abrasions on their arms and legs.



Chang's scooter swerves after being hit by tire. (Facebook, Breaking News Commune screenshot)

According to an investigation by YongKang Precinct police, the wheel was a spare tire stored underneath that had apparently not been properly secured and broke loose due to movement by the truck. A breathalyzer test administered on Chiang did not detect any alcohol.

Chiang faces a fine of between NT$3,000 and NT$18,000 for violating Article 30 of the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例). Police urged motorists to properly secure cargo in their vehicles to prevent it from coming loose.



Chang and passenger brace themselves as scooter starts to fall. (Facebook, Breaking News Commune screenshot)

Netizens were impressed with Chang's lightning reflexes and chivalry:

"Super god."

"Perfect landing."

"The man was holding on to the woman from start to finish, a real man."

"When the accident happened, he checked on the woman, not the scooter. This man is worth marrying."

"He gets the highest score. His first move was to protect his passenger in the backseat."



Chang and friend check each other for injuries. (Facebook, Breaking News Commune screenshot)