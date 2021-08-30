Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Video shows pair narrowly escape injury from flying tire in southern Taiwan

Scooter riders manage to stay on their feet after being hit by runaway tire

  758
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/30 13:18
Couple struggling to maintain balance after being hit by flying tire. (Facebook, Breaking News Commune screenshot)

Couple struggling to maintain balance after being hit by flying tire. (Facebook, Breaking News Commune screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video released on Sunday (Aug. 29) shows a pair on a scooter manage to stay on their feet after being struck with a flying tire.

At 1:53 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Renai Street and Renai Street Lane 136 in Tainan's Yong Kang District, a 22-year-old man surnamed Chang (張) and a female passenger were on a scooter when a tire suddenly fell off a truck driven by a man surnamed Chiang (江), 29, coming in the opposite direction, reported ETtoday. As can be seen in video footage uploaded to Facebook group Breaking News Commune (爆料公社), the tire bounced once before smashing into Chang's scooter, causing it to swerve left.

Video shows pair narrowly escape injury from flying tire in southern Taiwan
Tire suddenly falls out of truck. (Facebook, Breaking News Commune screenshot)

Somehow, Chang and his companion managed to stay upright as the scooter rolled and bounced under their legs. Even before the scooter came to a stop, Chang turned toward his passenger and grabbed her arms to make sure she did not fall. She managed to steady herself and held on to Chang's arm to prevent him from falling as well.

The two then stepped away from the wrecked moped and examined each other for any injuries. Neither was seriously injured, suffering only minor abrasions on their arms and legs.

Video shows pair narrowly escape injury from flying tire in southern Taiwan
Chang's scooter swerves after being hit by tire. (Facebook, Breaking News Commune screenshot)

According to an investigation by YongKang Precinct police, the wheel was a spare tire stored underneath that had apparently not been properly secured and broke loose due to movement by the truck. A breathalyzer test administered on Chiang did not detect any alcohol.

Chiang faces a fine of between NT$3,000 and NT$18,000 for violating Article 30 of the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例). Police urged motorists to properly secure cargo in their vehicles to prevent it from coming loose.

Video shows pair narrowly escape injury from flying tire in southern Taiwan
Chang and passenger brace themselves as scooter starts to fall. (Facebook, Breaking News Commune screenshot)

Netizens were impressed with Chang's lightning reflexes and chivalry:

"Super god."

"Perfect landing."

"The man was holding on to the woman from start to finish, a real man."

"When the accident happened, he checked on the woman, not the scooter. This man is worth marrying."

"He gets the highest score. His first move was to protect his passenger in the backseat."

Video shows pair narrowly escape injury from flying tire in southern Taiwan
Chang and friend check each other for injuries. (Facebook, Breaking News Commune screenshot)
scooter
scooter accident
scooter crash
traffic accident
road accident

RELATED ARTICLES

15,900 parking spots for scooters at Taipei MRT stations no longer free
15,900 parking spots for scooters at Taipei MRT stations no longer free
2021/08/26 14:06
Taiwanese woman injured after road swallows her car
Taiwanese woman injured after road swallows her car
2021/08/11 15:45
Cop subdues drug dealer after being shot in chest in northeast Taiwan
Cop subdues drug dealer after being shot in chest in northeast Taiwan
2021/08/03 18:26
Apple Maps launches road condition reporting system in Taiwan
Apple Maps launches road condition reporting system in Taiwan
2021/07/13 18:32
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
2021/05/11 13:21

Updated : 2021-08-30 15:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan confirms 13 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 13 new local COVID cases
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Two Taipei fine dining venues sue Michelin guide
Two Taipei fine dining venues sue Michelin guide
Taiwan mulls preconditions for lowering COVID alert level
Taiwan mulls preconditions for lowering COVID alert level
Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet
Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet
Filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
Autopsy reveals what killed recipient of Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
Autopsy reveals what killed recipient of Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
Taiwan's Medigen mentioned in WHO's COVID booster shot debate
Taiwan's Medigen mentioned in WHO's COVID booster shot debate
Apple's censoring in China affects Taiwan
Apple's censoring in China affects Taiwan