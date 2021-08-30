Alexa
Taiwanese captain given flowers after new cargo ship transits Suez Canal without hitch

Egyptian authorities glad Evergreen’s new mega-sized ship did not get stuck in their canal

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/30 11:14
Egyptian authorities celebrate smooth passage of Evergreen's largest ship, Ever Ace, through Suez Canal. (Twitter, Suez Canal Autho...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Evergreen Marine Corp’s new giant cargo ship, the Ever Ace, transited the Suez Canal without incident on Saturday (Aug. 28), prompting Egyptian authorities to celebrate by presenting the captain of the ship with a bouquet of flowers.

The Ever Ace, Evergreen’s newest addition to its shipping fleet, is even bigger than the Ever Given, which became stranded in the canal in March, blocking the flow of global trade.

The Suez Canal Authority shared the moment by posting a photo with the ship’s captain, surnamed Yang (楊), on Twitter. The post said 59 other ships had passed through on Saturday right behind the Ever Ace — in contrast with the long queue of ships seen during March’s incident.

The vessel is on its maiden overseas voyage, having set sail from the Port of Taipei earlier this month.

The Ever Ace is 400 meters long and 61.5 m wide, weighs 235,000 tons, and can carry 23,992 standard containers, making it one of the world’s largest container ships.
Evergreen Marine Corp.
Suez Canal
shipping
Twitter
flowers
cargo ship

