Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming

15-high-rise buildings in Kunming worth 1 billion RMB obliterated within 45 seconds

  693
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/30 13:05
15 high-rises in Kunming pulverized by explosions. (Weibo screenshot)

15 high-rises in Kunming pulverized by explosions. (Weibo screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video surfaced on Friday (Aug. 27) showed 15 high-rise buildings being pulverized into dust by massive explosions in Yunnan Province's capital city of Kunming.

On Friday, 15 high-rise towers that were part of the Liyang Star City Phase II project and had been sitting uncompleted for eight years were deliberately demolished with explosives. The demolition was viewed by tens of thousands of onlookers and took 45 seconds to obliterate 1 billion Chinese yuan (US$154 million) worth of property.

According to China's state-run Xinhua News, 4.6 tons of explosives were placed at 85,000 blasting points in the buildings. On the day of the explosions, about 2,000 households with more than 5,300 people were evacuated.

Construction of the 15 towers on the 340-acre property was started by the Kunming Xishan Land and Housing Development and Operation (Group) Co., Ltd. in 2011. The project was divided into four plots identified as A1, A2, A3, and A4.

However, due to a lack of capital, the Yunnan Tin Industry Real Estate Development and Management Co., Ltd. took over the project in 2012. Due to various factors, construction was halted again in 2013.

Although work was continued on buildings in A2 and completed in 2015 (one year behind schedule), work on the 15 structures in A1, A3, and A4 never resumed. The government attempted to restart the project by listing it on the Yunnan Provincial Property Rights Exchange.

On Dec. 29, 2020, Yunnan Honghe Real Estate Co., Ltd. purchased the rights to take over the project for 979 million Chinese yuan. According to Min News, the buildings were marked for demolition because the development could no longer meet market demand and the long period of neglect had allowed rainwater to flood the foundations of the buildings, inflicting irreparable damages.

The blast zone covered an estimated 500,000 square meters, which according to Liberty Times is the largest such demolition blast area in China. After the dust settled from the explosions, one tower was still standing at an angle like the "Leaning Tower of Pisa," prompting some Chinese netizens to joke that it was the "strong building."

Engineers said that more explosives are not necessary to take down the remaining tower and that mechanical demolition will be used instead.
demolition
explosion
blast
construction site
Made in China

RELATED ARTICLES

U.S. says two explosions near Kabul airport; Islamic State suspected
U.S. says two explosions near Kabul airport; Islamic State suspected
2021/08/27 01:00
Taiwan Navy disposes of 2 unexploded projectiles in Penghu
Taiwan Navy disposes of 2 unexploded projectiles in Penghu
2021/08/26 16:57
Residents of Taiwan's Taoyuan protest construction work scheduled on Sundays
Residents of Taiwan's Taoyuan protest construction work scheduled on Sundays
2021/08/16 11:05
Gas pipe explosion kills 12 in central Chinese city, CCTV reports
Gas pipe explosion kills 12 in central Chinese city, CCTV reports
2021/06/13 16:00
Dozens killed in bomb attack near school in Kabul
Dozens killed in bomb attack near school in Kabul
2021/05/09 08:50

Updated : 2021-08-30 15:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan confirms 13 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 13 new local COVID cases
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Two Taipei fine dining venues sue Michelin guide
Two Taipei fine dining venues sue Michelin guide
Taiwan mulls preconditions for lowering COVID alert level
Taiwan mulls preconditions for lowering COVID alert level
Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet
Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet
Filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
Autopsy reveals what killed recipient of Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
Autopsy reveals what killed recipient of Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
Taiwan's Medigen mentioned in WHO's COVID booster shot debate
Taiwan's Medigen mentioned in WHO's COVID booster shot debate
Apple's censoring in China affects Taiwan
Apple's censoring in China affects Taiwan