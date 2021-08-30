Alexa
Shredded chicken laced with pork tests positive for ASF virus in southern Taiwan

Authorities are working to stop the virus from spreading throughout the country

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/30 09:28
Authorities inspect the infected meat. (Photo provided by officials in Kaohsiung's Gangshan Precinct) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Packets of shredded chicken containing pork traces have tested positive for the African swine fever (ASF) virus, Kaohsiung’s Agriculture Bureau said Sunday (Aug. 29).

Kaohsiung police authorities confiscated 17 kilograms of shredded chicken and beef jerky packets in the dorm room of a Vietnamese migrant worker on Monday (Aug. 23), according to a CNA report. The shredded chicken later tested positive for the ASF virus — a highly contagious, incurable disease for which there is no vaccine.

An officer from Gangshan Precinct in Kaohsiung said Sunday that the police suspect the ASF-infected meat found in Kaohsiung could have been imported by the two Vietnamese women suspected of smuggling the meat confiscated in New Taipei. The women have been detained since Monday (Aug. 23).

The precinct will continue to look into the case and will refer it to the Ciaotou District Prosecutors Office if necessary, authorities said.

Taiwan has been on high alert against ASF after 71 kilograms of banned imported meat products from Vietnam were seized in New Taipei last week and were later found to contain the disease. ASF cannot be transmitted from pigs to humans and is not a threat to human health.
African swine fever
pig disease
Kaohisung
chicken
food safety

