4 in 10 imported cases announced by Taiwan Sunday are breakthrough infections

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four of the 10 imported COVID-19 cases confirmed Sunday (Aug. 29) by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, with one of them having received three doses of the China-made ZF2001 vaccine, CNA reported.

According to the CECC, the 10 new imported cases include seven males and three females between the ages of 10 and 70. They arrived from China, Cambodia, the U.S., Myanmar, Pakistan, and Vietnam from Aug. 15-28.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's Medical Response Division, said that six of the 10 imported cases had received at least one COVID-19 shot, with four of them being fully vaccinated, meaning that it had been at least 14 days since their second jab.

The vaccines they received included China’s Sinovac vaccine, the one-dose J&J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, the India-made Covaxin vaccine, and the ZF2001 vaccine. Lo went on to explain that ZF2001 is a three-dose RBD-based protein subunit vaccine developed in China.

A Taiwanese woman in her 50s returned to Taiwan on Aug. 17 after receiving ZF2001 jabs in April, May, and August, Lo said. He added that during her quarantine, she experienced COVID symptoms and tested positive for the virus.

The ZF2001 vaccine, developed by a unit of Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products, received approval for emergency use in China in March and is also being used in Uzbekistan, according to media reports.