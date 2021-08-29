30,000 Moderna doses donated by Czech Republic arrive in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 30,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses donated to Taiwan by the Czech government arrived at Taoyuan International Airport on Sunday afternoon (Aug. 29).

The Czech government had announced the donation of the Moderna doses to Taiwan on July 26, according to Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中).

After coordination between the Czech health ministry and Taiwan’s representative office in the country, the vaccine doses arrived in Taiwan at 5:49 p.m. on Sunday, CNA reported.

The 30,000 doses will be merged into the current vaccination plan, the CECC head added.

Chen went on to say that at a time when COVID-19 vaccines are in short supply worldwide, the CECC would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to the Czech government and its people for being such a great help to Taiwan’s pandemic prevention efforts.