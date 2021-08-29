Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Tourists return to Taiwan's Penghu

Both air and sea transport to archipelago booming

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/29 18:27
"Moses parting the sea” path in Huxi Township, Penghu County

"Moses parting the sea” path in Huxi Township, Penghu County (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tourism is once again flourishing for Taiwan’s Penghu County since the pandemic has slowed, with crowds of tourists returning to attractions across the archipelago.

CNA reported that both air and sea transportation between Taiwan’s main island and the outlying county, which is located in the middle of the Taiwan Strait, have been increasing as of late, and over 3,000 tourists poured into the archipelago this weekend.

Larger planes have been deployed to fly the route, with at least 30 flights between Taiwan and Penghu now maintained. On the sea, currently at least two ferries ply the passage.

Crowds have been seen at Kuibi Mountain's “Moses parting the sea” path in Huxi Township. The 300-meter path offers the illusion of the sea parting when a thin strip of land between Pengu’s main island and an uninhabited islet is laid bare by retreating tides.

Tourists have also been visiting barbecue restaurants to enjoy the seafood caught in the waters off the tourist mecca.

The Penghu County Tourism Department said that for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, 4,472 airline tickets to Penghu will become available after additional flights have been arranged to complement the original 402 flights accommodating 26,000 passengers during the holiday.

The 4,472 tickets will be open for booking from 9 a.m. on Monday (Aug. 30), according to the department.

Moses parting the sea
Penghu
Penghu County
COVID-19
Taiwan Strait
Huxi Township

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Medigen mentioned in WHO's COVID booster shot debate
Taiwan's Medigen mentioned in WHO's COVID booster shot debate
2021/08/28 16:00
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
2021/08/28 14:18
Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet
Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet
2021/08/28 13:44
New Taipei department store closes after suspected COVID case
New Taipei department store closes after suspected COVID case
2021/08/28 13:16
Biden comments on 90-day intelligence report into COVID-⁠19 origins
Biden comments on 90-day intelligence report into COVID-⁠19 origins
2021/08/28 12:07

Updated : 2021-08-29 19:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Autopsy reveals what killed recipient of Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
Autopsy reveals what killed recipient of Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
Taiwan mulls preconditions for lowering COVID alert level
Taiwan mulls preconditions for lowering COVID alert level
Two Taipei fine dining venues sue Michelin guide
Two Taipei fine dining venues sue Michelin guide
Chinese kick woman out of PCR test center for wearing kimono
Chinese kick woman out of PCR test center for wearing kimono
50% of Taiwan's imported Delta cases are breakthrough infections
50% of Taiwan's imported Delta cases are breakthrough infections
Taiwan vaccine registration site will have BioNTech option Saturday
Taiwan vaccine registration site will have BioNTech option Saturday
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan confirms 13 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 13 new local COVID cases
Chinese Z-9 helicopter penetrates Taiwan's ADIZ for 1st time
Chinese Z-9 helicopter penetrates Taiwan's ADIZ for 1st time
Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet
Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet