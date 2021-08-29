Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Chinese university allegedly investigating LGBTQ+ students’ ‘mental health status’

Weibo user leaked targeted survey with screenshot that remains visible on social media

  144
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/29 17:04
Screenshot of the survey circulated within Shanghai University for listing and investigating LGBTQ+ students. (Twitter, Darius Longarino image)

Screenshot of the survey circulated within Shanghai University for listing and investigating LGBTQ+ students. (Twitter, Darius Longarino image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Shanghai University appears to have requested its colleges to list their LGBTQ+ students and report on their “state of mind,” according to a purported “campus survey” that has since been shared on social media.

The internal directive asked administrative staff to “investigate [and] research” LGBTQ+ students and submit information on their psychological condition, including political stance, social contacts, and mental health status, according to The Guardian.

A Weibo user first posted a screenshot of the document that was then shared or liked tens of thousands of times. The user later said the original document has now been taken down.

Attempts by The Guardian to access the original post also returned an error message, although the screenshot can still be seen on social media, including on Twitter.

Shanghai University has not confirmed the request or responded to queries about the intention behind the survey.

The incident comes as Chinese authorities’ grow less tolerant of gender and sexual minority groups, particularly those who are outspoken in demanding greater recognition and rights.

Last month, dozens of LGBTQ+ students’ WeChat accounts were shut down, including many official accounts of student clubs and grassroots groups. In response, a Weibo post by the Shihe Society at Fudan University confirming the shutdown of its WeChat account was shared tens of thousands of times, according to The Guardian.

“We were able to create a reliable channel with the outside, but now our communication will largely rely on Weibo and private WeChat groups,” the post said.

Many comments on the Weibo thread were deleted quickly, but some remained visible.

“Every love deserves to be seen and respected,” said one.

Public celebrations of sexual diversity are becoming rarer too in China. Shanghai Pride, the country's sole major parade for sexual minorities, was shut down last year, per The Guardian.
LGBTQ rights
china activist
WeChat
minority
censorhip
mental health

RELATED ARTICLES

2 on trial as China enforces online control amid pandemic
2 on trial as China enforces online control amid pandemic
2021/05/12 11:00
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
2021/04/30 17:28
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
2021/04/13 18:01
Bangkok Post lists Taiwan president among 24 Women of the Year
Bangkok Post lists Taiwan president among 24 Women of the Year
2021/03/02 13:13
Kazakh woman involved in Xinjiang rape claim flees to US
Kazakh woman involved in Xinjiang rape claim flees to US
2021/02/10 18:54

Updated : 2021-08-29 19:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Autopsy reveals what killed recipient of Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
Autopsy reveals what killed recipient of Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
Taiwan mulls preconditions for lowering COVID alert level
Taiwan mulls preconditions for lowering COVID alert level
Two Taipei fine dining venues sue Michelin guide
Two Taipei fine dining venues sue Michelin guide
Chinese kick woman out of PCR test center for wearing kimono
Chinese kick woman out of PCR test center for wearing kimono
50% of Taiwan's imported Delta cases are breakthrough infections
50% of Taiwan's imported Delta cases are breakthrough infections
Taiwan vaccine registration site will have BioNTech option Saturday
Taiwan vaccine registration site will have BioNTech option Saturday
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan confirms 13 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 13 new local COVID cases
Chinese Z-9 helicopter penetrates Taiwan's ADIZ for 1st time
Chinese Z-9 helicopter penetrates Taiwan's ADIZ for 1st time
Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet
Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet