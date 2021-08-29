Chinese university allegedly investigating LGBTQ+ students’ ‘mental health status’

Screenshot of the survey circulated within Shanghai University for listing and investigating LGBTQ+ students. (Twitter, Darius Longarino image) Screenshot of the survey circulated within Shanghai University for listing and investigating LGBTQ+ students. (Twitter, Darius Longarino image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Shanghai University appears to have requested its colleges to list their LGBTQ+ students and report on their “state of mind,” according to a purported “campus survey” that has since been shared on social media.

The internal directive asked administrative staff to “investigate [and] research” LGBTQ+ students and submit information on their psychological condition, including political stance, social contacts, and mental health status, according to The Guardian.

A Weibo user first posted a screenshot of the document that was then shared or liked tens of thousands of times. The user later said the original document has now been taken down.

Attempts by The Guardian to access the original post also returned an error message, although the screenshot can still be seen on social media, including on Twitter.

Shanghai University has not confirmed the request or responded to queries about the intention behind the survey.

The incident comes as Chinese authorities’ grow less tolerant of gender and sexual minority groups, particularly those who are outspoken in demanding greater recognition and rights.

Last month, dozens of LGBTQ+ students’ WeChat accounts were shut down, including many official accounts of student clubs and grassroots groups. In response, a Weibo post by the Shihe Society at Fudan University confirming the shutdown of its WeChat account was shared tens of thousands of times, according to The Guardian.

“We were able to create a reliable channel with the outside, but now our communication will largely rely on Weibo and private WeChat groups,” the post said.

Many comments on the Weibo thread were deleted quickly, but some remained visible.

“Every love deserves to be seen and respected,” said one.

Public celebrations of sexual diversity are becoming rarer too in China. Shanghai Pride, the country's sole major parade for sexual minorities, was shut down last year, per The Guardian.