Construction Management Awards 2020 honoured 66 winners for outstanding achievement in construction management

Cr Dr Conrad Wong, Vice President of Yau Lee Holdings, received “HKICM Outstanding Achievement” Award
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 29 August 2021 - The Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers ("HKICM") hosted the "HKICM 23rd Anniversary Dinner cum Construction Management Awards 2020 Presentation Ceremony" on 27 August at JW Marriott Hong Kong at the officiation by the Ir LAM Sai Hung, JP, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works). Cr Dr Conrad Wong was honoured with the HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award.
The Construction Management Award was inaugurated in 2016 and has since become one of the most prestigious accolades in construction management sector. The Awards aims to recognise the achievements of construction management teams and practitioners, uphold the pursuit of quality service and motivate industry development. Themed "New Era‧New Challenge" this year, this third edition of the Award aims to acknowledge the construction industry for embracing a new era and thriving amidst the new challenges it brings. The Presentation Ceremony saw 66 construction teams and individuals receiving commendations, with the most prestigious Excellent Construction Team Awards granted to Hip Hing Construction Company Limited's South Island Place project (New Works category) and Gammon Construction Limited's Central Plaza Podium Extension project (A&A Works category).
Mr YU Tak Cheung, JP, our Head Juror of CMA 2020, mentioned, "The construction team of South Island Place managed the completion of a high-quality building within tight timeframe while displaying exceptional project management capability. The construction team of Central Plaza Podium Extension has put in creative ideas to meet client requirements. The team also collaborated extensively with various parties to minimize disruptions caused to the adjacent buildings."
In terms of the individual awards, Young Construction Manager Award was given to Cr CHEN Fai Wing Phyllis from Gammon Construction Limited who owns 16 years of experience, and Cr Dr Conrad WONG received HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award. With over 30 years of experience in construction engineering, Cr Dr Wong's devotion in developing robots and applications of artificial intelligence for construction has made tremendous contribution to the industry. On receiving this honour, Cr Dr Conrad WONG shared, "The duty of the Construction Manager is very challenging. There is a sense of excitement and accomplishment when the innovative ideas become reality and recognized by the construction industry. A great team is essential in the whole process. I am very grateful to my colleagues for their hard work and creativity in innovating new construction methods to build a better Hong Kong."
Cr Tony ZA, President of HKICM and Cr Daniel SHUM, Immediate Past President, shared in their welcome remarks, "The pandemic has caused over 9 months' delay to this presentation ceremony and posed difficulties to the judging process. Notwithstanding all the challenges from the pandemic, the construction sector has upheld professionalism and devoted to building a liveable city for everyone. We pay our tribute and respect to all practitioners, and thank them for their unswerving contribution."
Construction Management Awards 2020 results:
|
Award
|
Company
|
Project
|
Awardee
|
Team Awards
|
Excellent Construction Team - New Works
|
Grand
|
Hip Hing Construction Company Limited
|
South Island Place
|
/
|
Merit
|
Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1)
|
Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1)
|
/
|
Merit
|
CR Construction Company Limited
|
One Hennessy
|
/
|
Merit
|
Paul Y. Builders Limited
|
The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong
|
/
|
Merit
|
Gammon Construction Limited
|
The Quayside
|
/
|
Excellent Construction Team - A&A Works
|
Grand
|
Gammon Construction Limited
|
Central Plaza Podium Extension
|
/
|
Merit
|
Yau Lee Construction Company Limited
|
St. Joseph's College - Special Project for Premises Extension
|
/
|
Merit
|
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited
|
The Eastmark
|
/
|
Individual Awards
|
HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award
|
Grand
|
Yau Lee Construction Company Limited
|
/
|
Cr Dr Conrad Wong, BBS, JP
|
Young Construction Manager Award
|
Grand
|
Gammon Construction Limited
|
/
|
Cr Chen Fai Wing Phyllis
|
Merit
|
Hip Hing Construction Company Limited
|
/
|
Cr Chan Wing Hong, Ronald
|
Merit
|
Sun Fook Kong Construction Limited
|
/
|
Cr Ir Ng Wai Hung
|
Construction Manager Award - New Works
|
Grand
|
CR Construction Company Limited
|
One Hennessy
|
Cr Wong Chung Yuen
|
Merit
|
Build King Construction Limited
|
Kowloon East Regional Headquarters and Operational Base cum Ngau Tau Kok Divisional Police Station
|
Ir Kwan Yee Kin, Keith
|
Merit
|
Hip Hing Construction Company Limited
|
South Island Place
|
Mr Lo Ho Kwan, Kelvin
|
Merit
|
Gammon Construction Limited
|
The Quayside
|
Mr Sare Ka Ming, Franklin
|
Merit
|
Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1)
|
Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1)
|
Cr Tse Ka Cheung
|
Merit
|
Paul Y. Builders Limited
|
The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong
|
Cr Yeung Sin Kai, Eddie
|
Construction Manager Award - A&A Works
|
Grand
|
Gammon Construction Limited
|
Central Plaza Podium Extension
|
Cr Chen Fai Wing Phyllis
|
Merit
|
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited
|
The Eastmark
|
Cr Tsui Chun Tim
|
Merit
|
Yau Lee Construction Company Limited
|
St. Joseph's College - Special Project for Premises Extension
|
Cr Wan Moon Sing, Stephen
|
Site Manager Award - New Works
|
Grand
|
Gammon Construction Limited
|
The Quayside
|
Mr Chow Che Leung
|
Merit
|
CR Construction Company Limited
|
One Hennessy
|
Mr Johnny Chan
|
Merit
|
Hip Hing Construction Company Limited
|
South Island Place
|
Mr Cheung Kwok Wah
|
Merit
|
Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1)
|
Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1)
|
Mr Lau Ka Ning
|
Merit
|
Paul Y. Builders Limited
|
The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong
|
Cr Lo Chi Wang, Lewis
|
Merit
|
Build King Construction Limited
|
Kowloon East Regional Headquarters and Operational Base cum Ngau Tau Kok Divisional Police Station
|
Mr Poon Chon Hei, Ronan
|
Building Services Coordinator Award - New Works
|
Grand
|
Gammon Construction Limited
|
The Quayside
|
Mr Tong Kei Ho, Michael
|
Merit
|
CR Construction Company Limited
|
The St. Regis Hong Kong Hotel
|
Mr Chan Wai Ming
|
Merit
|
Paul Y. Builders Limited
|
The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong
|
Mr Cheng Wai Kit
|
Merit
|
Chinney Construction Company Limited
|
Jockey Club Postgraduate Halls 2 & 3
|
Mr Koo Wai Kit, Charles
|
Merit
|
Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1)
|
Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1)
|
Mr Lai Chi Wai, Chris
|
Merit
|
Hip Hing Construction Company Limited
|
South Island Place
|
Mr Lai Ho Yin, Stanley
|
Merit
|
Build King Construction Limited
|
Kowloon East Regional Headquarters and Operational Base cum Ngau Tau Kok Divisional Police Station
|
Mr Tse Ho Kwong
|
Engineer Award - New Works
|
Grand
|
Gammon Construction Limited
|
The Quayside
|
Mr Tse Chung Wai, Terence
|
Distinction
|
Hip Hing Construction Company Limited
|
South Island Place
|
Mr Lau Chun Man, Samuel
|
Merit
|
CR Construction Company Limited
|
One Hennessy
|
Ms Moira Chen
|
Merit
|
Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1)
|
Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1)
|
Cr Wong Ka Chun
|
Merit
|
Build King Construction Limited
|
Kowloon East Regional Headquarters and Operational Base cum Ngau Tau Kok Divisional Police Station
|
Ir Wong Kar Wai, Stan
|
Engineer Award - A&A Works
|
Grand
|
Gammon Construction Limited
|
Central Plaza Podium Extension
|
Mr Cheung Wai Hong
|
Distinction
|
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited
|
The Eastmark
|
Ir Ng Mo Yiu, Kim
|
Merit
|
Yau Lee Construction Company Limited
|
St. Joseph's College - Special Project for Premises Extension
|
Cr Ho Chin Choi
|
Quantity Surveyor Award - New Works
|
Grand
|
Hip Hing Construction Company Limited
|
South Island Place
|
Mr Leung Yiu Tai
|
Merit
|
Paul Y. Builders Limited
|
The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong
|
Mr Chan Kwong Charn
|
Merit
|
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited
|
Novi
|
Mr Lau Kai Chung
|
Merit
|
Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1)
|
Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1)
|
Mr Leung Kwong Chi
|
Merit
|
CR Construction Company Limited
|
One Hennessy
|
Mr Tang Wai Shing
|
Merit
|
Hip Hing Construction Company Limited
|
Proposed Commercial Redevelopment at K.T.I.L. 713, No. 123 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon
|
Cr Wong Hui Chuen
|
Quantity Surveyor Award - A&A Works
|
Grand
|
Gammon Construction Limited
|
Central Plaza Podium Extension
|
Mr Cheng Tai Yau Ricky
|
Merit
|
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited
|
The Eastmark
|
Mr Choy Chi Wai, William
|
Merit
|
Yau Lee Construction Company Limited
|
St. Joseph's College - Special Project for Premises Extension
|
Mr Yiu Pun Cheong
|
EHS Officer Award - New Works
|
Grand
|
Hip Hing Construction Company Limited
|
South Island Place
|
Mr Chiu Ka Chun, Zero
|
Merit
|
Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1)
|
Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1)
|
Mr Leung Yiu Keung
|
Merit
|
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited
|
Novi
|
Mr Lo Cheuk Hing, Dickson
|
Merit
|
Hip Hing Construction Company Limited
|
Proposed Commercial Redevelopment at K.T.I.L. 713, No. 123 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon
|
Mr Yip Man Ho
|
Merit
|
Paul Y. Builders Limited
|
The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong
|
Mr Yuen Kwong Sing
|
EHS Officer Award - A&A Works
|
Grand
|
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited
|
The Eastmark
|
Ms Choi Hiu Yan, Melody
|
Distinction
|
Gammon Construction Limited
|
Central Plaza Podium Extension
|
Mr Chan Tsz Fung
|
Merit
|
Yau Lee Construction Company Limited
|
St. Joseph's College - Special Project for Premises Extension
|
Mr Tang Kwok Wai Ellis
|
Construction Supervisor Award - New Works
|
Grand
|
Hip Hing Construction Company Limited
|
South Island Place
|
Mr Wong Man Hong, Ronnie
|
Merit
|
Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1)
|
Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1)
|
Mr Chan Ching Yee
|
Merit
|
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited
|
Novi
|
Mr Fong Chi Hon, Eddy
|
Merit
|
Gammon Construction Limited
|
The Quayside
|
Mr Lui Kin Leung, Wilson
|
Merit
|
Paul Y. Builders Limited
|
The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong
|
Mr Ng Tin Shing
|
Construction Supervisor Award - A&A Works
|
Grand
|
Gammon Construction Limited
|
Central Plaza Podium Extension
|
Mr Tsui Chun Lok
|
Distinction
|
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited
|
The Eastmark
|
Mr Cheung Oi Sun, Tenny
|
Merit
|
Yau Lee Construction Company Limited
|
St. Joseph's College - Special Project for Premises Extension
|
Mr Yuen Chi Keung
*In alphabetical order of company names
Construction Management Awards 2020 Jury Panel
We thank the following industry leaders for being the jurors of Construction Management Awards 2020.
|
Head Juror
|
Mr YU Tak Cheung, JP
Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, Hong Kong SAR Government
|
Juror Members
|
Ir Prof Albert P.C. CHAN
Associate Director of Research Institute for Sustainable Urban Development
Able Professor in Construction Health and Safety
Chair Professor of Construction Engineering and Management
The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
|
Mr CHAN Ka-Kui, SBS, JP
Chairman, Construction Industry Council
|
Ir CHAN Sau Kit, Allan
Past President, The Hong Kong Construction Association
|
Mr CHONG Kin Lit Paul, BBS, MH
Life President, The Hong Kong Federation of Electrical and Mechanical Contractors Limited
|
Cr SHUM Hau-tak, Daniel
Immediate Past President, Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers
|
Sr Edwin TANG
President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors
|
Ir Dr P L YUEN
Immediate Past President, The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers
*In alphabetical order of surnames
Photo captions
|
Photo 1: The Excellent Construction Team - New Works Award was given to the construction team of Hip Hing Construction Company Limited's South Island Place project.
|
Photo 2: The Excellent Construction Team - A&A Works Award was given to the construction team of Gammon Construction Limited's Central Plaza Podium Extension project.
|
Photo 3: Cr Dr Conrad Wong, BBS, JP received HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award from Cr Tony Za, Mr Yu Tak Cheung, JP, Ir Lam Sai Hung, JP and Cr Daniel Shum.
|
Photo 4: Cr Chen Fai Wing Phyllis received Young Construction Manager Award from Cr Tony Za, Mr Yu Tak Cheung, JP, Ir Lam Sai Hung, JP and Cr Daniel Shum.
|
Photo 5: Group Photo of Construction Management Awards 2020 Jury Panel
|
Photo 6: Group Photo of Ir Lam Sai Hung, JP and HKICM Committee Members
Download pictures of the Construction Management Awards Presentation Ceremony from below:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1XVvFnilH-0lX59zV11FCmdqbyL11KX_B
For more information about Construction Management Awards 2020 please visit http://www.hkicm-cma.com/
About Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers
Established in 1997, Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers is the only local professional institution representing the construction management profession in Hong Kong. The number of HKICM members reached 3,162, of which 1,188 were Corporate Members (including Fellows and Members).
Our objectives are to secure the advancement and facilitate the acquisition of knowledge and expertise which constitutes and promotes the practice of and professionalism in construction management. The works of the Institute include setting standards for professional services and performance, establishing rules of conduct, promoting Registered Construction Managers and Construction Supervisors and promulgating the recognition of professional site supervisors. We believe that all construction sites need to be managed by registered professional construction managers to ensure compliance of operation with government laws, safety and environmental protection requirements. In order to improve the professional standard of technical personnel in an orderly manner, the government needs to register and recognize the professional qualifications of site supervisors.
#HongKongInstituteofConstructionManagers