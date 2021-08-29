Construction Management Awards 2020 honoured 66 winners for outstanding achievement in construction management

Cr Dr Conrad Wong, Vice President of Yau Lee Holdings, received “HKICM Outstanding Achievement” Award

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 29 August 2021 - The Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers ("HKICM") hosted the "HKICM 23rd Anniversary Dinner cum Construction Management Awards 2020 Presentation Ceremony" on 27 August at JW Marriott Hong Kong at the officiation by the Ir LAM Sai Hung, JP, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works). Cr Dr Conrad Wong was honoured with the HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award.

The Construction Management Award was inaugurated in 2016 and has since become one of the most prestigious accolades in construction management sector. The Awards aims to recognise the achievements of construction management teams and practitioners, uphold the pursuit of quality service and motivate industry development. Themed "New Era‧New Challenge" this year, this third edition of the Award aims to acknowledge the construction industry for embracing a new era and thriving amidst the new challenges it brings. The Presentation Ceremony saw 66 construction teams and individuals receiving commendations, with the most prestigious Excellent Construction Team Awards granted to Hip Hing Construction Company Limited's South Island Place project (New Works category) and Gammon Construction Limited's Central Plaza Podium Extension project (A&A Works category).

Mr YU Tak Cheung, JP, our Head Juror of CMA 2020, mentioned, "The construction team of South Island Place managed the completion of a high-quality building within tight timeframe while displaying exceptional project management capability. The construction team of Central Plaza Podium Extension has put in creative ideas to meet client requirements. The team also collaborated extensively with various parties to minimize disruptions caused to the adjacent buildings."

In terms of the individual awards, Young Construction Manager Award was given to Cr CHEN Fai Wing Phyllis from Gammon Construction Limited who owns 16 years of experience, and Cr Dr Conrad WONG received HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award. With over 30 years of experience in construction engineering, Cr Dr Wong's devotion in developing robots and applications of artificial intelligence for construction has made tremendous contribution to the industry. On receiving this honour, Cr Dr Conrad WONG shared, "The duty of the Construction Manager is very challenging. There is a sense of excitement and accomplishment when the innovative ideas become reality and recognized by the construction industry. A great team is essential in the whole process. I am very grateful to my colleagues for their hard work and creativity in innovating new construction methods to build a better Hong Kong."

Cr Tony ZA, President of HKICM and Cr Daniel SHUM, Immediate Past President, shared in their welcome remarks, "The pandemic has caused over 9 months' delay to this presentation ceremony and posed difficulties to the judging process. Notwithstanding all the challenges from the pandemic, the construction sector has upheld professionalism and devoted to building a liveable city for everyone. We pay our tribute and respect to all practitioners, and thank them for their unswerving contribution."

Construction Management Awards 2020 results:

Award Company Project Awardee Team Awards Excellent Construction Team - New Works Grand Hip Hing Construction Company Limited South Island Place / Merit Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1) Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1) / Merit CR Construction Company Limited One Hennessy / Merit Paul Y. Builders Limited The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong / Merit Gammon Construction Limited The Quayside / Excellent Construction Team - A&A Works Grand Gammon Construction Limited Central Plaza Podium Extension / Merit Yau Lee Construction Company Limited St. Joseph's College - Special Project for Premises Extension / Merit Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited The Eastmark / Individual Awards HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award Grand Yau Lee Construction Company Limited / Cr Dr Conrad Wong, BBS, JP Young Construction Manager Award Grand Gammon Construction Limited / Cr Chen Fai Wing Phyllis Merit Hip Hing Construction Company Limited / Cr Chan Wing Hong, Ronald Merit Sun Fook Kong Construction Limited / Cr Ir Ng Wai Hung Construction Manager Award - New Works Grand CR Construction Company Limited One Hennessy Cr Wong Chung Yuen Merit Build King Construction Limited Kowloon East Regional Headquarters and Operational Base cum Ngau Tau Kok Divisional Police Station Ir Kwan Yee Kin, Keith Merit Hip Hing Construction Company Limited South Island Place Mr Lo Ho Kwan, Kelvin Merit Gammon Construction Limited The Quayside Mr Sare Ka Ming, Franklin Merit Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1) Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1) Cr Tse Ka Cheung Merit Paul Y. Builders Limited The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong Cr Yeung Sin Kai, Eddie Construction Manager Award - A&A Works Grand Gammon Construction Limited Central Plaza Podium Extension Cr Chen Fai Wing Phyllis Merit Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited The Eastmark Cr Tsui Chun Tim Merit Yau Lee Construction Company Limited St. Joseph's College - Special Project for Premises Extension Cr Wan Moon Sing, Stephen Site Manager Award - New Works Grand Gammon Construction Limited The Quayside Mr Chow Che Leung Merit CR Construction Company Limited One Hennessy Mr Johnny Chan Merit Hip Hing Construction Company Limited South Island Place Mr Cheung Kwok Wah Merit Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1) Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1) Mr Lau Ka Ning Merit Paul Y. Builders Limited The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong Cr Lo Chi Wang, Lewis Merit Build King Construction Limited Kowloon East Regional Headquarters and Operational Base cum Ngau Tau Kok Divisional Police Station Mr Poon Chon Hei, Ronan Building Services Coordinator Award - New Works Grand Gammon Construction Limited The Quayside Mr Tong Kei Ho, Michael Merit CR Construction Company Limited The St. Regis Hong Kong Hotel Mr Chan Wai Ming Merit Paul Y. Builders Limited The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong Mr Cheng Wai Kit Merit Chinney Construction Company Limited Jockey Club Postgraduate Halls 2 & 3 Mr Koo Wai Kit, Charles Merit Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1) Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1) Mr Lai Chi Wai, Chris Merit Hip Hing Construction Company Limited South Island Place Mr Lai Ho Yin, Stanley Merit Build King Construction Limited Kowloon East Regional Headquarters and Operational Base cum Ngau Tau Kok Divisional Police Station Mr Tse Ho Kwong Engineer Award - New Works Grand Gammon Construction Limited The Quayside Mr Tse Chung Wai, Terence Distinction Hip Hing Construction Company Limited South Island Place Mr Lau Chun Man, Samuel Merit CR Construction Company Limited One Hennessy Ms Moira Chen Merit Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1) Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1) Cr Wong Ka Chun Merit Build King Construction Limited Kowloon East Regional Headquarters and Operational Base cum Ngau Tau Kok Divisional Police Station Ir Wong Kar Wai, Stan Engineer Award - A&A Works Grand Gammon Construction Limited Central Plaza Podium Extension Mr Cheung Wai Hong Distinction Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited The Eastmark Ir Ng Mo Yiu, Kim Merit Yau Lee Construction Company Limited St. Joseph's College - Special Project for Premises Extension Cr Ho Chin Choi Quantity Surveyor Award - New Works Grand Hip Hing Construction Company Limited South Island Place Mr Leung Yiu Tai Merit Paul Y. Builders Limited The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong Mr Chan Kwong Charn Merit Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited Novi Mr Lau Kai Chung Merit Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1) Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1) Mr Leung Kwong Chi Merit CR Construction Company Limited One Hennessy Mr Tang Wai Shing Merit Hip Hing Construction Company Limited Proposed Commercial Redevelopment at K.T.I.L. 713, No. 123 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon Cr Wong Hui Chuen Quantity Surveyor Award - A&A Works Grand Gammon Construction Limited Central Plaza Podium Extension Mr Cheng Tai Yau Ricky Merit Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited The Eastmark Mr Choy Chi Wai, William Merit Yau Lee Construction Company Limited St. Joseph's College - Special Project for Premises Extension Mr Yiu Pun Cheong EHS Officer Award - New Works Grand Hip Hing Construction Company Limited South Island Place Mr Chiu Ka Chun, Zero Merit Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1) Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1) Mr Leung Yiu Keung Merit Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited Novi Mr Lo Cheuk Hing, Dickson Merit Hip Hing Construction Company Limited Proposed Commercial Redevelopment at K.T.I.L. 713, No. 123 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon Mr Yip Man Ho Merit Paul Y. Builders Limited The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong Mr Yuen Kwong Sing EHS Officer Award - A&A Works Grand Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited The Eastmark Ms Choi Hiu Yan, Melody Distinction Gammon Construction Limited Central Plaza Podium Extension Mr Chan Tsz Fung Merit Yau Lee Construction Company Limited St. Joseph's College - Special Project for Premises Extension Mr Tang Kwok Wai Ellis Construction Supervisor Award - New Works Grand Hip Hing Construction Company Limited South Island Place Mr Wong Man Hong, Ronnie Merit Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1) Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1) Mr Chan Ching Yee Merit Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited Novi Mr Fong Chi Hon, Eddy Merit Gammon Construction Limited The Quayside Mr Lui Kin Leung, Wilson Merit Paul Y. Builders Limited The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong Mr Ng Tin Shing Construction Supervisor Award - A&A Works Grand Gammon Construction Limited Central Plaza Podium Extension Mr Tsui Chun Lok Distinction Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited The Eastmark Mr Cheung Oi Sun, Tenny Merit Yau Lee Construction Company Limited St. Joseph's College - Special Project for Premises Extension Mr Yuen Chi Keung

Construction Management Awards 2020 Jury Panel

We thank the following industry leaders for being the jurors of Construction Management Awards 2020.

Head Juror Mr YU Tak Cheung, JP Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, Hong Kong SAR Government Juror Members Ir Prof Albert P.C. CHAN Associate Director of Research Institute for Sustainable Urban Development Able Professor in Construction Health and Safety Chair Professor of Construction Engineering and Management The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Mr CHAN Ka-Kui, SBS, JP Chairman, Construction Industry Council Ir CHAN Sau Kit, Allan Past President, The Hong Kong Construction Association Mr CHONG Kin Lit Paul, BBS, MH Life President, The Hong Kong Federation of Electrical and Mechanical Contractors Limited Cr SHUM Hau-tak, Daniel Immediate Past President, Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers Sr Edwin TANG President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Ir Dr P L YUEN Immediate Past President, The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers

Photo captions

Photo 1: The Excellent Construction Team - New Works Award was given to the construction team of Hip Hing Construction Company Limited's South Island Place project. Photo 2: The Excellent Construction Team - A&A Works Award was given to the construction team of Gammon Construction Limited's Central Plaza Podium Extension project. Photo 3: Cr Dr Conrad Wong, BBS, JP received HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award from Cr Tony Za, Mr Yu Tak Cheung, JP, Ir Lam Sai Hung, JP and Cr Daniel Shum. Photo 4: Cr Chen Fai Wing Phyllis received Young Construction Manager Award from Cr Tony Za, Mr Yu Tak Cheung, JP, Ir Lam Sai Hung, JP and Cr Daniel Shum. Photo 5: Group Photo of Construction Management Awards 2020 Jury Panel Photo 6: Group Photo of Ir Lam Sai Hung, JP and HKICM Committee Members

About Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers

Established in 1997, Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers is the only local professional institution representing the construction management profession in Hong Kong. The number of HKICM members reached 3,162, of which 1,188 were Corporate Members (including Fellows and Members).

Our objectives are to secure the advancement and facilitate the acquisition of knowledge and expertise which constitutes and promotes the practice of and professionalism in construction management. The works of the Institute include setting standards for professional services and performance, establishing rules of conduct, promoting Registered Construction Managers and Construction Supervisors and promulgating the recognition of professional site supervisors. We believe that all construction sites need to be managed by registered professional construction managers to ensure compliance of operation with government laws, safety and environmental protection requirements. In order to improve the professional standard of technical personnel in an orderly manner, the government needs to register and recognize the professional qualifications of site supervisors.





