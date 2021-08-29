Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Nearly 2 million Taiwanese apply for BNT vaccine in three hours

After addition of BNT vaccine into application platform, number of people choosing only Moderna drops

  105
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/29 15:39
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (Pfizer Inc. photo)

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (Pfizer Inc. photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) vaccine has become a hot item since it became available for application at 2 p.m. on Saturday (Aug. 28), with nearly two million Taiwanese having applied for the vaccine in the first three hours.

The application platform for government-sponsored COVID-19 vaccines began to include BNT as one of the four options (AstraZeneca, Moderna, BNT, and domestically produced Medigen) for people 18 years of age and above from 2 p.m. on Saturday, CNA reported.

According to statistics from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), a total of 1,977,084 people chose BNT in the three hours after it became available. The number includes those who chose the vaccine as their only option and those who chose it alongside other vaccines.

CECC Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said that 187,258 are new applicants who logged into the system for the first time after the new option for the BNT vaccine emerged.

It is worth noting that after the addition of BNT into the application platform, the number of people who chose only Moderna dropped. As of Aug. 21, a total of 1,994,297 only opted for Moderna, but as of 5 p.m. on Saturday, the number had dropped to only 1,250,731.
Moderna
BNT
Pfizer-BioNTech
AstraZeneca
CECC
Medigen

RELATED ARTICLES

Czech donation of 30,000 Moderna vaccine doses expected in Taiwan Sunday
Czech donation of 30,000 Moderna vaccine doses expected in Taiwan Sunday
2021/08/28 17:12
Taiwan won't export Medigen vaccine for now
Taiwan won't export Medigen vaccine for now
2021/08/28 16:03
Taiwan's Medigen mentioned in WHO's COVID booster shot debate
Taiwan's Medigen mentioned in WHO's COVID booster shot debate
2021/08/28 16:00
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
2021/08/28 14:18
Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet
Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet
2021/08/28 13:44

Updated : 2021-08-29 16:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Autopsy reveals what killed recipient of Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
Autopsy reveals what killed recipient of Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
Taiwan mulls preconditions for lowering COVID alert level
Taiwan mulls preconditions for lowering COVID alert level
Chinese kick woman out of PCR test center for wearing kimono
Chinese kick woman out of PCR test center for wearing kimono
Two Taipei fine dining venues sue Michelin guide
Two Taipei fine dining venues sue Michelin guide
Taiwan vaccine registration site will have BioNTech option Saturday
Taiwan vaccine registration site will have BioNTech option Saturday
50% of Taiwan's imported Delta cases are breakthrough infections
50% of Taiwan's imported Delta cases are breakthrough infections
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
Chinese Z-9 helicopter penetrates Taiwan's ADIZ for 1st time
Chinese Z-9 helicopter penetrates Taiwan's ADIZ for 1st time
Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet
Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet
Apple's censoring in China affects Taiwan
Apple's censoring in China affects Taiwan