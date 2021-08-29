Nearly 2 million Taiwanese apply for BNT vaccine in three hours

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) vaccine has become a hot item since it became available for application at 2 p.m. on Saturday (Aug. 28), with nearly two million Taiwanese having applied for the vaccine in the first three hours.

The application platform for government-sponsored COVID-19 vaccines began to include BNT as one of the four options (AstraZeneca, Moderna, BNT, and domestically produced Medigen) for people 18 years of age and above from 2 p.m. on Saturday, CNA reported.

According to statistics from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), a total of 1,977,084 people chose BNT in the three hours after it became available. The number includes those who chose the vaccine as their only option and those who chose it alongside other vaccines.

CECC Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said that 187,258 are new applicants who logged into the system for the first time after the new option for the BNT vaccine emerged.

It is worth noting that after the addition of BNT into the application platform, the number of people who chose only Moderna dropped. As of Aug. 21, a total of 1,994,297 only opted for Moderna, but as of 5 p.m. on Saturday, the number had dropped to only 1,250,731.