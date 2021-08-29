Taiwan confirms 13 new local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Aug. 29) announced 23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 13 are local and 10 are imported, as well as one death.

The CECC pointed out that of the 13 local cases, six are male and the other seven are female, aged between four and 60 years old. All began to suffer the onset of symptoms between Aug. 16-28.

Nine of the local cases have known sources of infection, while the other four have unknown sources. New Taipei reported the most local cases at 11, followed by Taipei City at two.

The one death announced Sunday was a Filipino man in his 60s. He began to experience fever on Aug. 26 and was confirmed to have been infected with the virus upon his arrival in Taiwan on Aug. 27. He died the day of his arrival.

The 10 new imported cases include seven males and three females between the ages of 10 and 70. They arrived from China, Cambodia, the U.S., Myanmar, Pakistan, and Vietnam from Aug. 15-28.

Taiwan has so far reported 15,983 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while 834 people in the country have succumbed to the disease.