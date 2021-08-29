Alexa
Taiwan foreign ministry mum on vaccine exports to diplomatic ally Belize

Belize health minister says preliminary talks have been held on procuring Medigen vaccine doses

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/29 13:36
Belize Minister of Health and Wellness Michel Chebat giving radio interview on Love FM. (Love FM photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Saturday (Aug. 28) refused to provide any further details after Belizean Minister of Health and Wellness Michel Chebat suggested the Central American ally may soon begin receiving Medigen vaccines.

Chebat said during a radio interview on Aug. 25 that Belize is in talks with Taiwan to distribute Medigen vaccines for its citizens. He said that he recently had a “preliminary discussion” with the Taiwanese ambassador to the country, adding that “We’re always looking at the best options to provide the Belizean public the best coverage possible.”

MOFA said it has taken note of the matter but has no comment. However, it mentioned that although many allied nations would like to procure Taiwan-made vaccines, they need to further evaluate relevant information and complete domestic health regulations and procedures before deciding to import vaccines, CNA reported.

Meanwhile, Central Epidemic Command Center head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Saturday that he will not consider exporting vaccine doses, as long as there are Taiwanese who need COVID jabs. He added that Taiwan should only sell vaccines abroad if it has excess doses.
