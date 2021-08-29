Taiwan's DPP assures public US pork imports safe for consumption

Taiwan's DPP assures public U.S. pork products are safe to eat. (Pixabay photo) Taiwan's DPP assures public U.S. pork products are safe to eat. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said on Saturday (Aug. 28) that Taiwan’s food safety has not been impacted by American pork imports that began on January 1, 2021, and called on the opposition party to be more cooperative in government initiatives.

DPP Spokesperson Chien Shu-pei (簡舒培) noted that Saturday marked the first anniversary of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) announcement that Taiwan would open its domestic market to U.S. pork.

The decision was based on the country’s economic interests and overall diplomatic strategy and factored in citizens’ health and the livelihood of domestic pig farmers, CNA cited her as saying. She added the amount of incoming American pork is limited in accordance with international standards.

With regard to food safety, Chien said that according to the nation’s Food and Drug Administration data, U.S. pork products have so far contained zero amounts of ractopamine, a feed additive that many Taiwanese are worried may affect their health.

She added that the Ministry of Health and Welfare has conducted random inspections of pork products, while the Council of Agriculture has tested 22,000 samples from 2018 to 2021 and found zero traces of any feed additive, per CNA.

The DPP spokesperson also called on the Kuomintang (KMT) to resist the pull of bipartisanship and not constantly oppose all policies of the Tsai administration just because they are the opposition party, since this damages Taiwan’s relations with the world and especially with the U.S.

Chien also requested the KMT not hold its chairperson election next month before an upcoming referendum that is due to take place on December 18.