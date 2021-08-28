Taiwan seeks to limit cross-sector job hopping by migrant workers

Migrant workers protesting against the new restrictions outside the Control Yuan on Aug. 10. Migrant workers protesting against the new restrictions outside the Control Yuan on Aug. 10. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to new regulations coming into effect Sunday (Aug. 29), migrant workers will have to register with a government center to consider job offers within their sector before they can move to another potentially higher-paying industry.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan has imposed restrictions on the entry of foreign workers, leading to complaints from businesses about a labor shortage. As a result, factories have been attracting foreign caregivers away from their original work to enter higher-paying industrial jobs, CNA reported.

The Ministry of Labor (MOL) reportedly wanted to restrict such movements by ending the practice that an agreement between previous and new employer was sufficient to allow a migrant worker to change sectors.

Under the new rules, the workers will have to register with a government employment center, where during 14 days jobs within their current sector will be advertised. Only if there were no job offers during that period, can they move on to looking for work outside their original employment sector.

If no new job was forthcoming within 60 days of the transfer registration, or after an extension by a further 60 days, the migrant workers would have to return to their home country, CNA reported. The MOL emphasized that most foreign workers had been trained to work in one particular sector before leaving for Taiwan.

