European Parliament to discuss name change for EU office in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The representative office of the European Union (EU) in Taiwan could soon add either the name “Taipei” or “Taiwan” to its official title if the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs agrees, reports said Saturday (Aug. 28).

According to the committee’s latest work program, Sept. 1 has been scheduled for a discussion about a report on EU-Taiwan relations. One of the items was the possible renaming of the “European Economic and Trade Office” (EETO) as “European Union Office in Taipei,” CNA reported.

However, a proposal by pro-Taiwanese members of the European Parliament dating back to June to adopt the name “European Union Office in Taiwan” was also likely to be discussed at the meeting.

In its report, the committee mentioned how the EU was the largest source for foreign direct investment in Taiwan, and called on the European Commission to conduct an impact evaluation report before the end of the year as preparation for the discussion of a bilateral investment agreement (BIA).

The report also pleads for a more active role by the EU in preventing China from upsetting stability in the Taiwan Strait. Any change in the status of the area should not go against the will of the Taiwanese people, the document reportedly emphasized. Europe should also consider the island as a key partner in its Indo-Pacific strategy.

If the Committee on Foreign Affairs ratifies the report, it will move to the full European Parliament for consideration, CNA reported.

