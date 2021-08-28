Pay rise expected for Taiwan's military, civil, and teaching personnel in 2022

New Taiwan dollar bills in different denominations are arranged for a photograph in Taipei earlier this month. New Taiwan dollar bills in different denominations are arranged for a photograph in Taipei earlier this month. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) is said to have proposed a pay rise for government employees, teachers, and military personnel in 2022.

A Cabinet official told CNA that Su suggested the pay raise for the 2022 budget. He cited vibrant economic growth and recognition of the group's contributions during the pandemic over the past two years — though how much the group will receive is unknown.

"The government should serve as a role model for wage growth and sharing the fruits of economic prosperity with employees," Su was quoted as saying.

Recently, the government raised its forecast for the country's economic growth in 2021 to 5.88%. This included an updated GDP growth rate of 7.43% in the second quarter, and 8.34% in the first half of the year.

Government employees, teachers, and military personnel have only had four pay raises since 2000, with increases of just 3%. The last raise was 2018 and stayed frozen in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the rise in export orders for the fifth straight month in July, the domestic demand-oriented service sector suffered a blow after a second-wave COVID-19 outbreak in mid-May. The Chinese National Federation of Industries, which is generally against pay rises, said earlier that up to 60% of businesses have recorded a drop in export orders and profits since then.