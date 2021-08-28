Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Chinese social media platforms to "rectify" financial self-media accounts

  113
By REUTERS
2021/08/28 22:00
Wechat icons on a smartphone screen. (AP Photo)

Wechat icons on a smartphone screen. (AP Photo)

China's top social media platforms, Wechat, Douyin, Sina Weibo and Kuaishou, said on Saturday they would begin to rectify irregular practices of "self-media" accounts that publish financial information, reported state media Global Times.

This follows an announcement by China's cyberspace regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), that it would look into accounts that have repeatedly released financial news illegally, distorted economic policy interpretation, badmouthed financial markets, spread rumours and disrupted network communications.

The term "self-media" is mostly used on Chinese social media to describe independently operated accounts that produce original content but are not officially registered with the authorities.

Wechat said in a statement on Saturday that from now until Oct. 26, it would investigate and shut down financial self-media accounts that "badmouth the financial market" and "blackmail and spread rumors."

Sina Weibo, Douyin and Kuaishou also released similar statements on Saturday, reported the Global Times, with Sina Weibo and Kuaishou adding that they would severely crack down on accounts that violate the rules.

The announcements come amid a recent crackdown by Beijing on the tech sector, with the latest regulations targeting "chaotic" celebrity fan culture and algorithms that technology companies use to drive their business.

China is also framing rules to ban internet companies whose data poses potential security risks from listing outside the country, including in the United States.

Updated : 2021-08-28 23:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan manages to grab BioNTech vaccine 'abandoned' by China
Taiwan manages to grab BioNTech vaccine 'abandoned' by China
Autopsy reveals what killed recipient of Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
Autopsy reveals what killed recipient of Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
Taiwan mulls preconditions for lowering COVID alert level
Taiwan mulls preconditions for lowering COVID alert level
Taiwan reports 1st imported breakthrough case vaccinated with China's Sinopharm
Taiwan reports 1st imported breakthrough case vaccinated with China's Sinopharm
Chinese kick woman out of PCR test center for wearing kimono
Chinese kick woman out of PCR test center for wearing kimono
Taiwan vaccine registration site will have BioNTech option Saturday
Taiwan vaccine registration site will have BioNTech option Saturday
Chinese Z-9 helicopter penetrates Taiwan's ADIZ for 1st time
Chinese Z-9 helicopter penetrates Taiwan's ADIZ for 1st time
50% of Taiwan's imported Delta cases are breakthrough infections
50% of Taiwan's imported Delta cases are breakthrough infections
American scholar describes experience getting Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
American scholar describes experience getting Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
Man slashes clerk with knife after eating instant noodles in New Taipei Hi-Life
Man slashes clerk with knife after eating instant noodles in New Taipei Hi-Life