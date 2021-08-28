Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Czech donation of 30,000 Moderna vaccine doses expected in Taiwan Sunday

Turkish Airlines flight scheduled to arrive at Taoyuan International Airport in afternoon

  101
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/28 17:12
Czech and Taiwanese flags at the Legislative Yuan. 

Czech and Taiwanese flags at the Legislative Yuan.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A batch of 30,000 Moderna vaccine doses donated by the Czech Republic is scheduled to arrive in Taiwan Sunday (Aug. 29) afternoon, according to media reports.

The Central European country’s health minister, Adam Vojtech, announced the donation after a Cabinet meeting in July. While Prague and Taipei do not maintain official diplomatic relations, ties between the two countries have grown more cordial in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and as a consequence of bullying by China.

A Turkish Airlines flight carrying the vaccine doses was to arrive at 7:50 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 28) but the flight was rescheduled. It is now expected to land at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 5:55 p.m. on Sunday, CNA reported.

Taiwan has already received vaccines donated by Japan, the United States and Lithuania, while Slovakia has also promised to send vaccines. Around 41% of Taiwan’s population has received at least one COVID vaccine shot so far, according to official figures.
Czech Republic
vaccine donations
Taiwan-Czech relations
vaccine diplomacy
Turkish Airlines
Moderna

RELATED ARTICLES

50% of Taiwan's imported Delta cases are breakthrough infections
50% of Taiwan's imported Delta cases are breakthrough infections
2021/08/27 18:05
Moderna most popular vaccine in Taiwan, Medigen 3rd
Moderna most popular vaccine in Taiwan, Medigen 3rd
2021/08/26 17:07
Foxconn founder outfoxes Europeans to ship BioNTech doses to Taiwan in August
Foxconn founder outfoxes Europeans to ship BioNTech doses to Taiwan in August
2021/08/25 13:06
Taiwan's 1st-dose vaccination rate surpasses 40%
Taiwan's 1st-dose vaccination rate surpasses 40%
2021/08/24 17:47
Central Taiwan district administers AstraZeneca vaccine as Moderna by accident
Central Taiwan district administers AstraZeneca vaccine as Moderna by accident
2021/08/21 11:30

Updated : 2021-08-28 18:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan manages to grab BioNTech vaccine 'abandoned' by China
Taiwan manages to grab BioNTech vaccine 'abandoned' by China
Autopsy reveals what killed recipient of Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
Autopsy reveals what killed recipient of Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
Taiwan reports 1st imported breakthrough case vaccinated with China's Sinopharm
Taiwan reports 1st imported breakthrough case vaccinated with China's Sinopharm
Taiwan mulls preconditions for lowering COVID alert level
Taiwan mulls preconditions for lowering COVID alert level
Chinese kick woman out of PCR test center for wearing kimono
Chinese kick woman out of PCR test center for wearing kimono
Chinese Z-9 helicopter penetrates Taiwan's ADIZ for 1st time
Chinese Z-9 helicopter penetrates Taiwan's ADIZ for 1st time
Taiwan vaccine registration site will have BioNTech option Saturday
Taiwan vaccine registration site will have BioNTech option Saturday
American scholar describes experience getting Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
American scholar describes experience getting Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
50% of Taiwan's imported Delta cases are breakthrough infections
50% of Taiwan's imported Delta cases are breakthrough infections
Man slashes clerk with knife after eating instant noodles in New Taipei Hi-Life
Man slashes clerk with knife after eating instant noodles in New Taipei Hi-Life