Czech donation of 30,000 Moderna vaccine doses expected in Taiwan Sunday

Czech and Taiwanese flags at the Legislative Yuan. Czech and Taiwanese flags at the Legislative Yuan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A batch of 30,000 Moderna vaccine doses donated by the Czech Republic is scheduled to arrive in Taiwan Sunday (Aug. 29) afternoon, according to media reports.

The Central European country’s health minister, Adam Vojtech, announced the donation after a Cabinet meeting in July. While Prague and Taipei do not maintain official diplomatic relations, ties between the two countries have grown more cordial in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and as a consequence of bullying by China.

A Turkish Airlines flight carrying the vaccine doses was to arrive at 7:50 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 28) but the flight was rescheduled. It is now expected to land at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 5:55 p.m. on Sunday, CNA reported.

Taiwan has already received vaccines donated by Japan, the United States and Lithuania, while Slovakia has also promised to send vaccines. Around 41% of Taiwan’s population has received at least one COVID vaccine shot so far, according to official figures.