Two Taipei fine dining venues sue Michelin guide

Court case opens two days after the Michelin Guide Taipei 2021 unveiled

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/28 16:10
Winners of the Michelin Guide Taipei starred restaurants awards. 

Winners of the Michelin Guide Taipei starred restaurants awards.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two fine-dining restaurants in Taipei City are suing the much-lauded Michelin Guide after refusing to be included in the assessment by its anonymous restaurant inspectors.

The highly anticipated Michelin Guide Taipei 2021 was launched on Wednesday (Aug. 25), presenting the fourth edition of the Taipei Guide and its second Taichung Guide.

Japanese restaurant Isosei in Songshan District and Cantonese restaurant Wokhei in Daan District are suing the publisher of the iconic guide. This is because they received no response from the French tire company after delivery of their lawyer's letters, per PTS.

Attorney Michael T.H. Yang (楊代華), who spoke on behalf of Isosei, appeared at Taipei District Court on Friday (Aug. 27), saying the guide does not reveal the background or identity of their inspectors, and does not provide the assessment procedures or criteria. "With that, we do not want to be included in their assessment."

Isosei keeps a low profile and generally declines media interviews.

Attorney Edgar Tien (田振慶) said on the Cantonese restaurant's behalf that they do not accept an assessment from anonymous individuals and distrust the French company's star-rating system.

Michelin was accused by Isosei of breaching the right to prevent patent infringement, and by Wokhei for defying its personality rights. Michelin Taiwan's lawyers disagreed with the accusations made in court and all parties will meet again on Oct. 12.
