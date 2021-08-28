Alexa
Taiwan wins first medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Tien Shiau-wen takes bronze for women's singles table tennis

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/28 15:14
Tien Shiau-wen, Taiwan's first medal winner at the Tokyo Paralympics. (CNA, Sports Administration photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following unprecedented success at the Tokyo Olympics, Taiwan won its first medal at the Tokyo Paralympics Saturday (Aug. 28), a bronze for table tennis player Tien Shiau-wen (田曉雯).

At the Summer Olympics, the Taiwan team drew worldwide attention for its record 12 medals, including two golds. Even so, it was forced to use the name “Chinese Taipei” at international sporting events.

At the Paralympics Saturday, Tien, 21, lost by one set to three against Bruna Costa Alexandre of Brazil, but the result still netted her the bronze medal for the women’s singles class 10 event.

Her medal was the second table tennis bronze for a Taiwanese woman in the history of the Paralympics, CNA reported. The Aug. 24 to Sept. 5 Games in Tokyo feature 10 Taiwanese athletes competing for medals in badminton, powerlifting, judo, track and field, swimming and table tennis.
Tokyo Paralympics
table tennis
Tien Shiau Wen
bronze medal
medalist
medal count
women's singles

Updated : 2021-08-28 16:51 GMT+08:00

