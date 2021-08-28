Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed there were zero local COVID-19 cases for the third day in a week, no deaths and six imported cases Saturday (Aug. 28), according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The six imported cases were three men and three women aged between 10 and 69. They arrived from the United States, France, Pakistan, Vietnam, and Cambodia. All were Taiwanese nationals, with the exceptions of a Filipino sailor whose location when he was infected was not clear, and a Pakistani woman.

Of the 14,748 cases confirmed between May 11 and Aug. 26, a total of 13,674 had been released from quarantine, or 92.7%, according to the latest CECC statement.

Taiwan’s latest total number of 15,954 coronavirus cases included 14,509 domestic cases, 1,398 imported ones, and 833 deaths. Of the fatalities, 825 were the result of local infections, with New Taipei City registering 410 deaths and Taipei City 315.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from last year’s journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were put under investigation. A total of 110 earlier cases were removed from the list of confirmed cases.