New Taipei department store closes after suspected COVID case

Mega City in Banqiao District closed Saturday, even though case has not been confirmed

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/28 13:16
Mega City in New Taipei City's Banqiao District is closed Saturday because of a COVID case. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Mega City department store in New Taipei City’s Banqiao District was closed Saturday (Aug. 28) after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

New Taipei City Government is conducting an investigation. However, the individual had not been confirmed as a COVID case by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), CNA reported.

The staff member took a PCR test, which was positive. As a result, the large shopping center near Banqiao’s Mass Rapid Transit, high speed rail and train station decided to close down Saturday for disinfection.

Further measures to test other staff for COVID were being worked out with the authorities, reports said. Over the past few months, several department stores and shopping malls across the Taipei region have been hit by COVID transmissions, with sales assistants most often infected.

Mega City forms part of the Far Eastern Group, which also manages Sogo and Far Eastern department stores.
Updated : 2021-08-28 14:58 GMT+08:00

