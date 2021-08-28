Biden comments on 90-day intelligence report into COVID-⁠19 origins

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Although there was no definitive conclusion to the investigation of COVID-19's origins by the U.S. intelligence community, President Joe Biden said efforts to understand the worst pandemic in more than 100 years "will not rest."

Biden ordered an up-to-date analysis of the origins of COVID-19 two months after assuming office. In May he told the intelligence community to provide an in-depth look at whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident, within 90 days.

However, there were no groundbreaking findings in the report. Officials were cited as saying the intelligence community cannot solve the puzzle without China's assistance.

In Friday's short statement, Biden blamed the Chinese government for hindering both international investigators and public health experts, for continuing to reject calls for transparency and to withhold information. He said a joint effort should be carried out "in order to prevent further pandemics," pressing China to provide full access to all relevant data and evidence to enable decent investigations.