Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

14 EU, US foreign affairs leaders back Lithuania against Chinese bullying

Joint statement rejects China's aggressive behavior, supports Lithuania's 'sovereign decisions'

  170
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/28 10:31
Flag of Lithuania. (Getty Images)

Flag of Lithuania. (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of pro-Taiwan legislators in Europe and the U.S. have issued a statement censuring China over its actions to pressure Lithuania for developing ties with Taiwan.

In the statement, 13 chairs of foreign affairs committees from 11 European countries and Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez said they "strongly condemn the political, diplomatic and economic pressure" of China on Lithuania. This followed the Baltic state's decision to establish an office in Taipei.

Two days ago, the Formosa Club sent messages to the EU and NATO backing Lithuania's right to develop ties with Taiwan and to establish a trade office in its capital city. This is something that 15 other European nations have already done.

Friday's statement mirrors the Formosa Club statement, rejecting China's aggressive behavior and supporting Lithuania's "sovereign decisions taken by other states" "to withdraw from the 17+1 format," a China-led trade and investment initiative in central and eastern European countries.

In 2019, majority of Lithuanian parliamentarians expressed their formal support for Taiwan's participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA). The elected new government of pro-democracy leaders have begun to change its China policy after assuming office in November 2020 to align with their values that underpin democracy and human rights.
Lithuania
EU
Formosa Club
World Health Assembly

RELATED ARTICLES

Formosa Club writes letter to EU, NATO backing Lithuania
Formosa Club writes letter to EU, NATO backing Lithuania
2021/08/26 18:27
Foreign minister's appeal for Taiwan's participation in UN published by Lithuanian media
Foreign minister's appeal for Taiwan's participation in UN published by Lithuanian media
2021/08/24 18:14
Ministry of Foreign Affairs supports inviting Lithuanian politicians to Taiwan
Ministry of Foreign Affairs supports inviting Lithuanian politicians to Taiwan
2021/08/24 11:30
US senator praises Lithuania's relations with Taiwan
US senator praises Lithuania's relations with Taiwan
2021/08/24 09:40
Taiwan legislator invites Lithuanian parliament speaker, politicians to visit
Taiwan legislator invites Lithuanian parliament speaker, politicians to visit
2021/08/23 15:59

Updated : 2021-08-28 11:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan manages to grab BioNTech vaccine 'abandoned' by China
Taiwan manages to grab BioNTech vaccine 'abandoned' by China
Autopsy reveals what killed recipient of Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
Autopsy reveals what killed recipient of Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
Taiwan reports 1st imported breakthrough case vaccinated with China's Sinopharm
Taiwan reports 1st imported breakthrough case vaccinated with China's Sinopharm
Chinese kick woman out of PCR test center for wearing kimono
Chinese kick woman out of PCR test center for wearing kimono
Chinese Z-9 helicopter penetrates Taiwan's ADIZ for 1st time
Chinese Z-9 helicopter penetrates Taiwan's ADIZ for 1st time
American scholar describes experience getting Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
American scholar describes experience getting Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
Taiwan mulls preconditions for lowering COVID alert level
Taiwan mulls preconditions for lowering COVID alert level
Strict border controls to remain until vaccination rate rises: CECC
Strict border controls to remain until vaccination rate rises: CECC
Man slashes clerk with knife after eating instant noodles in New Taipei Hi-Life
Man slashes clerk with knife after eating instant noodles in New Taipei Hi-Life
Taiwan offers NT$1.2 million reward for reporting improper feeding practices at pig farms
Taiwan offers NT$1.2 million reward for reporting improper feeding practices at pig farms