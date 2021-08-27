Taiwan mulls preconditions for lowering COVID alert level

A higher vaccination coverage and a low number of local infections will be necessary before the COVID alert can be lowered to Level 1. A higher vaccination coverage and a low number of local infections will be necessary before the COVID alert can be lowered to Level 1. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With no new local COVID-19 infections reported on two days this week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Friday (Aug. 27) that continued containment and a higher vaccination coverage were essential before the alert level could be dropped.

In mid-May, the country raised the COVID alert to Level 3 as local transmissions surged to more than 500. With figures rapidly falling, the alert level was dropped one notch on July 27.

However, for more loosening of current measures, a consistent low level of new infections was necessary, as well as a higher vaccination level than the current 41%, CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said.

He said it was not necessary to have zero new local cases each day, but it helped to bring renewed hope that the pandemic could be contained, CNA reported. The venues still closed at present were locations often frequented by crowds, and where social distancing to prevent infections was more difficult to enforce, according to Chen.

Nightclubs, karaoke parlors, hostess bars and other nightlife venues were still closed, and no date has yet been set for them to resume business. While indoor dining at restaurants has been allowed, many smaller establishments still banned the practice as they fear that the discovery of a COVID-infected guest would force them to shut down completely.