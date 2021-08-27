Taipei Book Fair opens new chapter in Taichung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Book Fair opened Friday (Aug. 27) and is taking place for the first time in Taichung, after which it will tour Tainan City and Yilan County.

The annual book event was canceled last year (2020) due to COVID-19. This is the first time it will be held outside the capital and go on tour.

The Ministry of Culture said there are five themes for the fair, including grand prize winners' works, interactive monster-themed area, illustrated books, illustrated prize book winners from Bologna, and children's books. Two Taiwanese illustrators who were winners at the Bologna Children's Book Fair will show their creations and offer on-site tours.

The two winners are the vocalist Ding Lu-wen (丁律妏) from the band Crispy (脆樂團), whose work is inspired by album covers. Chang Tzu-chun's (張梓鈞) "The Wonderland" looks at harmony between people regardless of gender, skin color, and age.

The book fair is free entry but online booking is required. The Taichung show will end Sept. 12, and follow up in Tainan from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3, and Yilan on Oct. 8.