Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taipei Book Fair opens new chapter in Taichung

This year is first time book fair has been held outside capital and gone on tour

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/27 17:32
Taipei Book Fair in Taichung starts Friday. (Ministry of Culture photo)

Taipei Book Fair in Taichung starts Friday. (Ministry of Culture photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Book Fair opened Friday (Aug. 27) and is taking place for the first time in Taichung, after which it will tour Tainan City and Yilan County.

The annual book event was canceled last year (2020) due to COVID-19. This is the first time it will be held outside the capital and go on tour.

The Ministry of Culture said there are five themes for the fair, including grand prize winners' works, interactive monster-themed area, illustrated books, illustrated prize book winners from Bologna, and children's books. Two Taiwanese illustrators who were winners at the Bologna Children's Book Fair will show their creations and offer on-site tours.

The two winners are the vocalist Ding Lu-wen (丁律妏) from the band Crispy (脆樂團), whose work is inspired by album covers. Chang Tzu-chun's (張梓鈞) "The Wonderland" looks at harmony between people regardless of gender, skin color, and age.

The book fair is free entry but online booking is required. The Taichung show will end Sept. 12, and follow up in Tainan from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3, and Yilan on Oct. 8.
Taipei Book Fair
Taichung
Tainan
Yilan
Crispy
band
music
book
exhibition

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's OPENTIX Live to screen comedy online for only NT$1
Taiwan's OPENTIX Live to screen comedy online for only NT$1
2021/08/25 12:12
Fruit and vegetable market in southern Taiwan expected to attract tourists
Fruit and vegetable market in southern Taiwan expected to attract tourists
2021/08/24 19:47
Four Taiwanese shows nominated at international TV series festival
Four Taiwanese shows nominated at international TV series festival
2021/08/24 12:08
Central Taiwan district administers AstraZeneca vaccine as Moderna by accident
Central Taiwan district administers AstraZeneca vaccine as Moderna by accident
2021/08/21 11:30
Garmin to open fourth production facility in Taiwan
Garmin to open fourth production facility in Taiwan
2021/08/19 13:39

Updated : 2021-08-27 20:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases for 1st time in 3 months
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases for 1st time in 3 months
13,000 foreign students can now start applying to enter Taiwan
13,000 foreign students can now start applying to enter Taiwan
Taiwan manages to grab BioNTech vaccine 'abandoned' by China
Taiwan manages to grab BioNTech vaccine 'abandoned' by China
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Taiwan CECC head says country not pursing 'zero-COVID' policy
Taiwan CECC head says country not pursing 'zero-COVID' policy
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Michelin Guide Taipei & Taichung 2021 revealed
Michelin Guide Taipei & Taichung 2021 revealed
Taiwan reports 1st imported breakthrough case vaccinated with China's Sinopharm
Taiwan reports 1st imported breakthrough case vaccinated with China's Sinopharm
Foxconn founder outfoxes Europeans to ship BioNTech doses to Taiwan in August
Foxconn founder outfoxes Europeans to ship BioNTech doses to Taiwan in August
Hong Kong to begin retroactively banning films
Hong Kong to begin retroactively banning films