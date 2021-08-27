Photo of the Day: Taipei 101's mirror image

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A member of the subreddit for Taiwan on Monday evening (Aug. 23) posted this photo of a perfect mirror reflection of Taipei 101.

While strolling with her husband through Taipei's Zhongshan Park, Cindy Wang noticed the reflection of Taipei 101 in the water and decided to take the photo. Having recently returned to Taiwan from Sydney, the couple was pleasantly surprised to encounter the body of water, which is known as Lake Cui (翠湖), sitting diagonally across from Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall.

The photo was captured with a Google Pixel 5 set on night mode. Netizens were impressed with the bright red spire contrasting with the light blue core of the tower that night.

The tower's top spire is illuminated with a different color to represent the day of the week. The week starts out with red for Monday, followed by orange on Tuesday, yellow on Wednesday, green on Thursday, blue on Friday, indigo on Saturday, and violet on Sunday.



(Cindy Wang photo)