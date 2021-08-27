Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Photo of the Day: Taipei 101's mirror image

Perfect mirror reflection of Taipei 101 captured at night in Zhongshan Park

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/27 16:36
Taipei 101 reflected in water at night. (Cindy Wang photo)

Taipei 101 reflected in water at night. (Cindy Wang photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A member of the subreddit for Taiwan on Monday evening (Aug. 23) posted this photo of a perfect mirror reflection of Taipei 101.

While strolling with her husband through Taipei's Zhongshan Park, Cindy Wang noticed the reflection of Taipei 101 in the water and decided to take the photo. Having recently returned to Taiwan from Sydney, the couple was pleasantly surprised to encounter the body of water, which is known as Lake Cui (翠湖), sitting diagonally across from Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall.

The photo was captured with a Google Pixel 5 set on night mode. Netizens were impressed with the bright red spire contrasting with the light blue core of the tower that night.

The tower's top spire is illuminated with a different color to represent the day of the week. The week starts out with red for Monday, followed by orange on Tuesday, yellow on Wednesday, green on Thursday, blue on Friday, indigo on Saturday, and violet on Sunday.

Photo of the Day: Taipei 101's mirror image
(Cindy Wang photo)
Taipei 101
Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall
nightscape
skyline
scenic view
scenic views

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei reveals footprints of 2 recent COVID cases
Taipei reveals footprints of 2 recent COVID cases
2021/08/04 20:21
Taipei 101 closed after store clerk tests positive for COVID
Taipei 101 closed after store clerk tests positive for COVID
2021/08/04 12:22
BNP Paribas in Taipei 101 says employee has COVID
BNP Paribas in Taipei 101 says employee has COVID
2021/05/24 16:42
Photo of the Day: Map of Taipei inspired by Mario
Photo of the Day: Map of Taipei inspired by Mario
2021/05/21 18:48
Taipei 101 Shopping Mall suspends operations due to COVID
Taipei 101 Shopping Mall suspends operations due to COVID
2021/05/19 10:23

Updated : 2021-08-27 17:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases for 1st time in 3 months
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases for 1st time in 3 months
13,000 foreign students can now start applying to enter Taiwan
13,000 foreign students can now start applying to enter Taiwan
Taiwan manages to grab BioNTech vaccine 'abandoned' by China
Taiwan manages to grab BioNTech vaccine 'abandoned' by China
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Taiwan CECC head says country not pursing 'zero-COVID' policy
Taiwan CECC head says country not pursing 'zero-COVID' policy
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Michelin Guide Taipei & Taichung 2021 revealed
Michelin Guide Taipei & Taichung 2021 revealed
Foxconn founder outfoxes Europeans to ship BioNTech doses to Taiwan in August
Foxconn founder outfoxes Europeans to ship BioNTech doses to Taiwan in August
Taiwan reports 1st imported breakthrough case vaccinated with China's Sinopharm
Taiwan reports 1st imported breakthrough case vaccinated with China's Sinopharm
Hong Kong to begin retroactively banning films
Hong Kong to begin retroactively banning films