Disney Channel ends after 26 years in Taiwan to make way for Disney+

New streaming service expected to launch in country in November

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/27 16:34
Disney Channel Taiwan will disappear on Jan. 1, 2022, but Disney+ should arrive in November 2021. (Facebook, Disney Channel Taiwan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Disney Channel will end on Jan. 1, 2022, after 26 years in Taiwan, but it will be replaced by the Disney+ streaming service, reports said Friday (Aug. 27).

Disney Channel Taiwan started broadcasting in March 1995, with programs ranging from the Disney brand’s classic American cartoons to animated children's shows from Japan and South Korea, CNA reported. The channel added a bilingual service in 2003.

A change of strategy will see the video on demand, over-the-top streaming service Disney+ appear on Taiwan's screens in November, the Liberty Times reported. The new service will also offer movies and television productions from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Fees in Taiwan have not been announced yet, but in the United States, a Disney+ subscription costs US$7.99 (NT$223) per month.
