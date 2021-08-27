Alexa
Taiwan vaccine registration site will have BioNTech option Saturday

Public can begin listing BioNTech vaccine as preference starting on Aug. 28

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/27 16:06
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine vial. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's vaccine registration platform will have an option for the Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine starting Saturday afternoon (Aug. 28).

Health Minister and Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Wednesday (Aug. 25) said the BioNTech jab will arrive ahead of schedule despite Chinese labeling after Taiwan was able to wrestle away a shipment away from a third country. Chen did not reveal when the first batch would arrive or how many doses it would include.

However, Taiwanese media reports that day cited officials as saying the country will receive approximately 2 million doses sometime between the end of August and early September.

During a press conference on Friday (Aug. 27), Chen announced that Taiwan's vaccine registration website would include the BioNTech vaccine as an option starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Chen said students will be given first priority, followed by other authorized age groups.

In recent weeks, the CECC has indicated that it will prioritize students ages 12-18 for the BioNTech jab since it is the only vaccine to have received approval in Taiwan for that age range thus far. On Thursday (Aug. 26), Chen indicated that students will probably be inoculated at their schools and that vaccinations will start with older students first before moving to younger ones.

To register for vaccination or modify vaccine preferences, visit the 1922.gov.tw website.
