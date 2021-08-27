Taiwan digital minister urges more school discussions about environment

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Schools should encourage students to discuss public issues and acquire knowledge outside the classroom to promote independent thinking and problem-solving abilities, Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) said at a video conference about the environment Friday (Aug. 27).

She was speaking to an audience of more than 100, recommending a more cross-disciplinary approach for environmental studies at school, CNA reported. Instead of merely drawing knowledge from textbooks, students should be allowed more room to engage in discussions about society’s problems, the minister said.

Tang, whose government work has centered on digitalization, also emphasized the importance of learning outside the classroom to let students acquire more knowledge about the local environment. Schools should also abandon their fear of technology and adopt new methods to raise the efficiency of both teaching and administration.

The Ministry of Education said it intended to use Friday’s video conference with Tang to promote creativity and innovation and to strengthen the connection between learning at school and practical knowledge.