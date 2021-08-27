Alexa
Taiwan condemns Kabul attacks that killed 13 US troops, dozens of Afghans

Foreign minister expresses Taiwanese government's 'deep concern' to AIT's Sandra Oudkirk

By Micah McCartney, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/27 15:22
Smoke rises from deadly explosion outside airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.

Smoke rises from deadly explosion outside airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has condemned the terrorist attacks in Kabul that killed 13 U.S. troops and scores of civilians as Western countries scramble to complete their evacuations from Afghanistan.

On Thursday (Aug. 26) suicide bombers detonated one explosive at Abbey Gate, which was being used as a way station for refugees waiting to be allowed into the airport and outside the nearby Baron Hotel, where British forces had been processing evacuees, CNN reported. Immediately following the explosions, gunmen opened fire on soldiers and civilians alike.

A total of 13 U.S. service members were reported dead, including 10 Marines, while 18 were wounded. On the Afghan side, at least 90 civilians have been confirmed dead with over a hundred more injured.

At the direction of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) called the new director of the American Institute in Taiwan, Sandra Oudkirk, to express "deep concern to the victims of the U.S. military and their families on behalf of the Taiwanese government and people," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, adding that Taiwan stands with the U.S. during these trying times.

The ministry also expressed sadness over the Afghan casualties and called on all parties to let peace and rationality prevail, respect life and property, and seek to keep the conflict from expanding. The ministry also strongly condemned the attack and pledged to work with like-minded nations against terrorism of any form.

Islamic State-affiliated ISIS-K (Islamic State Khorasan Province) has claimed responsibility for the attacks. American President Joe Biden has vowed swift retribution but says the U.S. is on track to meet the original Aug. 31 deadline for ending the 20-year U.S. presence in the country.
