Taiwan’s autumn will be wet and warm with up to two typhoons

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Autumn could be slightly warmer and wetter than normal, with one or two tropical storms or typhoons hitting the island, the Central Weather Bureau said Friday (Aug. 27).

Looking at the period September to November, forecasters said they were expecting higher water temperatures for the western Pacific and for the eastern part of the Indian Ocean, a trend that has in the past heralded hotter and wetter weather for Taiwan, CNA reported.

The risk of a tropical storm or typhoon emerging is higher in September than October. In addition to seasonal northeasterly winds, they could bring excessive rain to Taiwan, experts warned.

Looking back at July and August, the distribution of rain was unequal, with the western half of the country receiving more than average and the east coast less. Because of all the rain, temperatures were slightly lower than average.

While the number of tropical storms and typhoons has been limited so far, there has still been sufficient precipitation to fill reservoirs, allowing the Central Weather Bureau to allay fears of a drought from earlier this year repeating itself.