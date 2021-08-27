Taiwan’s COVID resilience ranking in August slips slightly to No. 41

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to Bloomberg’s latest edition of its “Covid Resilience Ranking” published on Thursday (Aug. 26), Taiwan slipped one place and was No. 41 in the international rankings.

The ranking lists the top 53 economies in the world and uses several COVID-19 related factors that are sorted into three categories: reopening progress, COVID status, and quality of life. Taiwan’s reopening progress, particularly vaccination rate, flight capacity, and vaccinated travel routes, have held back the country’s performance.

The delta variant has caused difficulties for many countries that had previously done well to contain the pandemic, despite strong preventative policies. New Zealand, which topped the list several times in the past, now ranks 29 after enforcing one of the world’s strictest lockdowns.

According to Liberty Times, Taiwan ranked as high as second place in December 2020, while UDN reported that Taiwan ranked fifth place just before the local COVID outbreak in May. In June, Taiwan ranked No. 44.

While the country has worked its way slowly up the list through increasing vaccination rates and easing lockdown measures, strict border controls have hindered further progress.



(CNA photo)

However, Bloomberg’s rankings do not consider COVID case counts, accumulated or new. The ranking also does not take into account other practical accomplishments and factors, such as curbing a nationwide outbreak within 3 months, designing and implementing an effective and simple contact tracing system, developing new vaccines, or simply civilian awareness of risks and COVID prevention methods.