Taiwan to receive 265,000 AstraZeneca doses Friday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Another delivery of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine doses purchased abroad is expected to arrive in Taiwan on Friday (Aug. 27).

The shipment is to be delivered by Korean Air flight KE691, which was scheduled to depart South Korea’s Incheon International Airport at 10:35 a.m., CNA cited sources at Taoyuan International Airport as saying. The AZ doses are expected to arrive in Taoyuan at 12:10 p.m.

The Liberty Times reported that the shipment contains 265,000 doses, while CNA said the number of shots would be announced by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday afternoon.

So far, Taiwan has acquired more than 11 million vaccine doses, including around 6.38 million AZ doses, about 4 million Moderna shots, and 860,000 domestically made Medigen jabs.

Of the 6.38 million AZ shots, 609,000 were acquired through the COVAX platform, 2.4 million doses were purchased by the government, 3.3 million were donated by Japan, and 20,000 were donated by Lithuania.

Data up until Aug. 25 shows that 10,497,159 people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine in Taiwan, while 818,212 are fully vaccinated.