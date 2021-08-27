Alexa
Taiwan attracts students disenchanted with Hong Kong’s post-security law higher education

Taiwan adds pre-university courses for Hong Kong students in wake of draconian national security law

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/27 09:50
Hong Kong students, Taiwanese supporters hold up cards reading "Taiwan supports Hong Kong" and "No China Extradition." 

Hong Kong students, Taiwanese supporters hold up cards reading "Taiwan supports Hong Kong" and "No China Extradition."  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has allowed in dozens of Hong Kong students this year through newly added pre-university courses amid the erosion of academic freedoms in the Chinese city following the introduction of the national security law last summer.

The National Taiwan Normal University’s Division of Preparatory Programs for Overseas Chinese Students (DPPOCS) launched an enrollment drive for the spring semester at the request of the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC). A total of 48 pupils, including 39 Hongkongers were admitted, according to the Liberty Times.

Previously the university only ran the pre-university education program during the fall semester, and the exception this year was intended to offer more opportunities for Hong Kong and Macau students hoping to study in Taiwan, wrote CNA.

Those enrolled in the DPPOCS program will have to complete a year of classes in Taiwan before they are placed in a college or university here based on their scores. Hong Kong and Macau students can also choose to pursue tertiary education in Taiwan via a joint entrance program or apply to their favored universities.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education is mulling the relaxation of admission rules at secondary and vocational schools. Youngsters from the two Chinese regions may eventually no longer be required to obtain a resident certificate to study in Taiwan.
Updated : 2021-08-27 11:16 GMT+08:00

