Chinese Z-9 helicopter penetrates Taiwan's ADIZ for 1st time

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two anti-submarine aircraft that intruded into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Thursday (Aug. 26), included a Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter (Z-9 ASW) for the first time.

On Thursday, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) reported that one Z-9 ASW and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft ( Y-8 ASW) penetrated into the southwestern corner of Taiwan's ADIZ.

Taiwan's Air Force responded by scrambling combat air patrol (CAP) to drive the aircraft away, broadcasting radio warnings, and tracking them with land-based anti-aircraft missiles.



Harbin Z-9 ASW. (PLA photo)

The presence of the Z-9 ASW helicopter was significant because it is the first time that the MND has announced an intrusion by the aircraft in Taiwan's ADIZ.

The most recent reference to the helicopter by China's state-run media was on July 25, when the Global Times announced that Z-9 reconnaissance helicopters and Z-10 attack helicopters from PLA 74th Group Army had recently conducted "diurnal and nocturnal live-fire exercises" off the southern coast of Fujian Province, which sits directly across from Taiwan.