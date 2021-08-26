Alexa
Pro-democracy international organizations to set up shop in Taiwan

Presence of pro-democracy international organizations affirms Taiwan’s values: MOFA

By Chang Ya-chun, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/26 17:55
National Democratic Institute for International Affairs (NDI image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced on Thursday (Aug. 26) that three international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) related to democracy promotion have completed registration to establish offices in Taiwan, while a Czech think tank is also applying.

The U.S.-based National Democratic Institute for International Affairs (NDI) and the International Republican Institute (IRI), as well as the Germany-based Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF), have now registered to run offices in Taiwan, according to remarks by Department of NGO International Affairs Director-General Constance Wang (王雪虹) in a press conference. She added that STUF United Fund, founded by the Taiwan Chamber of Commerce, has also set up an Asia-Pacific Center in the country.

Wang noted that the presence of renowned INGOs promoting democracy, freedom, and human rights affirms the nation’s values and that Taiwan will play a greater role in advancing those values in the Indo-Pacific and Asia-Pacific.

She also mentioned that to attract more INGOs, MOFA has been working with the relevant ministries and departments to take stock of regulations and keep pace with the times.

Meanwhile, a bilingual website has been established to provide a one-stop shop for all possible situations with INGOS, in addition to dedicated service personnel for related matters.

A foreign foundation with a mission in keeping with liberal values can now acquire accreditation from MOFA, while the local asset requirement has been lowered from NT$30 million (US$1.07 million) to NT$15 million, according to Wang.

The director-general explained that MOFA will offer necessary assistance to the Czech think tank European Values Center (EVC), which announced its Taiwan plans in the second half of this year. She added that the ministry will also give a hand to R4R Asia-Pacific Hub with its expansion into Taiwan.
