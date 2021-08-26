Formosa Club writes letter to EU, NATO backing Lithuania

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Formosa Club of pro-Taiwanese legislators in Europe has written letters to the European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) backing Lithuania’s right to develop ties to Taiwan in the face of threats from China, reports said Thursday (Aug. 26).

Taiwan and Lithuania recently announced they were planning to open representative offices in each other’s capitals, but China reacted by hitting the Baltic nation with threats and economic sanctions.

On Wednesday (Aug. 25), the Formosa Club sent messages to the EU and NATO expressing its belief that Lithuania had the right to do what 15 other European nations had already done by establishing an office in Taipei, the Liberty Times reported.

“China’s coercive actions are not only a flagrant violation of international diplomatic norms, but also a brazen attack on Lithuania’s sovereignty,” the legislators and members of the European Parliament wrote.

Beijing’s behavior also “warranted a far stronger response” from the EU, the Formosa Club said, calling for a clearer expression of solidarity by democratic nations with Lithuania in the face of threats from authoritarian regimes. The letter also pointed out recent disinformation campaigns and actions by Belarus to send refugees into the Baltic nations.

Recipients of the letter included European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.