Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

New Taipei City plans stimulus vouchers of its own

Program aimed to benefit small businesses, markets

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/26 17:36
New Taipei City will soon unveil stimulus voucher program. 

New Taipei City will soon unveil stimulus voucher program.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the central government prepares to issue NT$5,000 “Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers” to help the economy recover from COVID-19, New Taipei City said Thursday (Aug. 26) it would launch coupons of its own to help small businesses.

Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) was unable to reveal details about the program at a news conference Thursday but said the vouchers will be spendable at traditional markets, night markets, hotels, and factories open to tourists, UDN reported. As the smallest coupon will bear a value of NT$50 (US$1.78), it will be convenient for city residents to buy groceries with at the market, Hou said.

According to media reports, consumers will be able to purchase goods worth double the value of the vouchers. New Taipei plans to print 200,000 vouchers worth NT$500 each, 100,000 vouchers worth NT$1,000, and 10,000 coupons worth NT$5,000.

The mayor said lottery drawings and other activities to boost the local economy are being discussed.
vouchers
stimulus vouchers
New Taipei City
Hou Yu-ih

RELATED ARTICLES

New Taipei to keep partitions requirement for families dining at restaurants
New Taipei to keep partitions requirement for families dining at restaurants
2021/08/22 18:26
Taiwan set to launch Arts Fun culture vouchers
Taiwan set to launch Arts Fun culture vouchers
2021/08/20 12:46
APRC holders, diplomats likely eligible for Taiwan's NT$5,000 vouchers
APRC holders, diplomats likely eligible for Taiwan's NT$5,000 vouchers
2021/08/19 19:00
New Taipei City mayor prays for COVID-19 to stay away with Kuai Kuai snacks
New Taipei City mayor prays for COVID-19 to stay away with Kuai Kuai snacks
2021/08/18 19:16
Taiwan to provide NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers for free in October
Taiwan to provide NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers for free in October
2021/08/18 13:26

Updated : 2021-08-26 17:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases for 1st time in 3 months
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases for 1st time in 3 months
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
Petition calls for English teachers to be granted entry into Taiwan
Petition calls for English teachers to be granted entry into Taiwan
3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan
3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan
Taiwan CECC head says country not pursing 'zero-COVID' policy
Taiwan CECC head says country not pursing 'zero-COVID' policy
13,000 foreign students can now start applying to enter Taiwan
13,000 foreign students can now start applying to enter Taiwan