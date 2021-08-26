Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan Navy disposes of 2 unexploded projectiles in Penghu

Projectiles found to be WWII-era American anti-armor rockets

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/26 16:57
M28A2 HEAT rocket. (Inetres photo)

M28A2 HEAT rocket. (Inetres photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two unexploded projectiles found underwater in Penghu County Wednesday (Aug. 25) were safely detonated and disposed of on Thursday (Aug. 26)

A group of people had been snorkeling in waters near Magong City’s Jing An Borough on Wednesday when they spotted the ordnance on the seabed. They immediately notified the Penghu Defense Command, and a special team from the Ministry of Defense was dispatched to handle the weapons, the Liberty Times reported.

After an initial analysis, the projectiles were identified as two 3.5-inch rockets, but as their serial numbers are unknown, it is impossible to determine where they originated. The Penghu County Government’s Agriculture and Fisheries Bureau, Magong City Office, Penghu Environmental Protection Bureau, two local borough chiefs, the Coast Guard, and other relevant authorities jointly decided to detonate the ordnance after hearing the suggestions of the county government, per the Liberty Times.

Major General Li Cheng-chung (李成中), deputy commander of the Navy's underwater operations unit, supervised the entire operation on Thursday, making sure the process was carried out in accordance with relevant specifications and that the detonation was successful.

The Penghu Defense Command pointed out that because the bombs were found 3 meters underwater, it had dispatched the Eighth and Seventh Coast Guard Flotillas, Penghu County Police Bureau personnel, and other units to inspect the area and ensure maritime safety.

After closer analysis, the explosives, which weigh about 4 kg each, have been identified as M28A2 HEAT rockets used to destroy tanks and armored fighting vehicles. They were widely used by the U.S. military during World War II but have since been retired.
Taiwan
Penghu
rockets
explosives
Taiwan Navy
Coast Guard Administration
explosion

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/08/26 09:20
American Institute in Taiwan director visits National Development Council
American Institute in Taiwan director visits National Development Council
2021/08/25 20:40
New British deputy representative takes office
New British deputy representative takes office
2021/08/25 18:38
Taiwan's Keelung-class destroyers train to counter Chinese attack
Taiwan's Keelung-class destroyers train to counter Chinese attack
2021/08/25 18:29
Michelin Guide Taipei & Taichung 2021 revealed
Michelin Guide Taipei & Taichung 2021 revealed
2021/08/25 17:12

Updated : 2021-08-26 17:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases for 1st time in 3 months
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases for 1st time in 3 months
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
Petition calls for English teachers to be granted entry into Taiwan
Petition calls for English teachers to be granted entry into Taiwan
3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan
3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan
Taiwan CECC head says country not pursing 'zero-COVID' policy
Taiwan CECC head says country not pursing 'zero-COVID' policy
13,000 foreign students can now start applying to enter Taiwan
13,000 foreign students can now start applying to enter Taiwan