Revival of Singapore Airlines' Taiwan-LA route celebrated with water salute.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Airbus A350-900 jetliner operated by Singapore Airlines (SIA) touched down at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Wednesday (Aug. 25) to be welcomed by a water salute to mark the resumption of the carrier's Taiwan-Los Angeles route.

The route was revived after a hiatus of 13 years. SIA halted the service in October 2008 due to fierce competition, and its return signals the carrier’s ambition to grab a piece of the pie, CNA quoted SIA General Manager in Taiwan Chua Kian-hwa (蔡建華), as saying.

The airline now operates three direct flights from Taoyuan (TPE) to California's largest city per week, with one every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, as well as three flights the other way around on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Passengers will be flying on A350-900 aircraft with a configuration of 42 business class seats, 24 premium economy seats, and 187 economy seats, according to the company.

SIA is also seeking to expand its air cargo service via the route to ship general goods, fresh products, and high-tech devices from Taiwan to the U.S. Pacific Coast.