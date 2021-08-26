Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. New Immigrants

17 high-level professionals become naturalized citizens in Taiwan

198 distinguished professionals in their fields have obtained Taiwanese citizenship so far under Nationality Act

  764
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/26 16:17
Gils Remy is the first foreign host for a fully Taiwanese TV program. (Facebook, Gils Remy photo)

Gils Remy is the first foreign host for a fully Taiwanese TV program. (Facebook, Gils Remy photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 17 people have been granted Taiwanese citizenship after approval from the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) at a meeting on Wednesday (Aug. 25), the ministry announced Thursday (Aug. 26).

Of the 17, eight work in a cultural field, two in technology, four in finance, and three in education. The MOI highlighted a few of these individuals in its press release:

A world-renowned American cinematographer by the surname Bao (包) has received several international awards and participated in various Taiwanese film productions, contributing to the nation's film industry.

Gils Remy (吉雷米) from France has resided in Taiwan for the past 14 years and actively promoted local languages and culture, becoming the first foreign host of a fully Taiwanese television program. Gils has been nominated for a Golden Bell Award.

An American man surnamed Ko (柯) founded a factory focusing on digital textile printing technology, receiving three patents and an award for youth entrepreneurship, helping advance related industries.

A man from Russia surnamed Ji (吉) created the Cybertech brand to export to the Russian market, demonstrating distinguished achievements in the rubber and plastic injection industry. Ji has also worked as a journalist and is fluent in Chinese, Russian, and English.

Other achievements of this year’s naturalized professionals have been made in the fields of music — from classical guitar to pop music production — information technology, biology, natural disaster prevention, and bicycle design.

All naturalized citizens approved under the high-level professional program enjoy suffrage and welfare and are not required to give up their original nationality, according to the Nationality Act as amended in 2015.
Naturalization
High-level professional
Nationality Act
Cinematography
Taiwanese
new immigrants
immigration
Ministry of the Interior

RELATED ARTICLES

Michelin Guide Taipei & Taichung 2021 revealed
Michelin Guide Taipei & Taichung 2021 revealed
2021/08/25 17:12
Renowned film scholar says classic Taiwan films well received by Lithuania
Renowned film scholar says classic Taiwan films well received by Lithuania
2021/08/23 14:31
Taiwan's Indigenous star of ‘Seqalu: Formosa 1867’ dies from cancer
Taiwan's Indigenous star of ‘Seqalu: Formosa 1867’ dies from cancer
2021/08/20 17:49
Paris offers Taiwanese language lessons
Paris offers Taiwanese language lessons
2021/08/20 12:35
Taiwan attracts investment worth NT$95 billion in repatriated funds
Taiwan attracts investment worth NT$95 billion in repatriated funds
2021/08/18 17:08

Updated : 2021-08-26 17:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases for 1st time in 3 months
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases for 1st time in 3 months
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
Petition calls for English teachers to be granted entry into Taiwan
Petition calls for English teachers to be granted entry into Taiwan
3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan
3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan
Taiwan CECC head says country not pursing 'zero-COVID' policy
Taiwan CECC head says country not pursing 'zero-COVID' policy
13,000 foreign students can now start applying to enter Taiwan
13,000 foreign students can now start applying to enter Taiwan