Taiwan weighing NT$1,000 travel stimulus vouchers

Winners can spend coupons on tour packages, hotels, amusement park tickets

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/26 15:36
A lighthouse in Penghu, one of the areas likely to benefit from government travel vouchers. 

A lighthouse in Penghu, one of the areas likely to benefit from government travel vouchers.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As part of its efforts to boost the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic, the government is considering issuing NT$1,000 (US$35.78) vouchers to support the travel and tourism sector, reports said Thursday (Aug. 26).

Consumers who win the coupons in a draw can spend them on travel agency tour packages, hotel accommodations, and amusement park tickets, CNA reported. Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said the government would spend NT$1.2 billion to issue 1.2 million travel vouchers and NT$800 million on supplementary stimulus measures.

The latter would help travel agencies design attractive programs in cooperation with government departments such as the Council of Agriculture, Wang said. If the tours succeed in registering a certain minimum number of participants, the agencies could qualify to receive extra subsidies.

Programs to promote and subsidize individual travel are still in the process of being worked out, according to the minister. The government is also launching “Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers” worth NT$5,000 each and coupons benefiting the cultural sector.
travel vouchers
stimulus vouchers
stimulus coupons
Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers
Ministry of Transportation
tourism

Updated : 2021-08-26 17:57 GMT+08:00

