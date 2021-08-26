Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan offers NT$1.2 million reward for reporting improper feeding practices at pig farms

Country on alert after African swine fever found in illegally imported Vietnamese meat

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/26 14:57
Pig farm in Taiwan. 

Pig farm in Taiwan.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The agricultural authorities in Taiwan have put up a cash reward of NT$1.2 million (US$42,962) for those providing information on hog farmers violating pig feed rules.

The country’s 6,400 pig farms are required to use certified kitchen waste equipment to feed livestock with properly heated leftovers to prevent outbreaks of diseases such as the highly contagious African swine fever (ASF). The rule is being enforced after smuggled pork seized in New Taipei last week was found to be infected with ASF.

Individuals reporting violations will receive a cash reward of NT$1.2 million, up from an annual cap of NT$600,000 for such deeds. Pig keepers will be fined NT$30,000 for failing to put in place standard facilities to handle food waste pursuant to the Feed Control Act, according to the Council of Agriculture (COA).

The move reflects the urgency of Taiwan's efforts to stamp out any event with the potential to cause a local ASF outbreak, which would deal a blow to its pork industry and export market. The COA is also mulling a NT$500 million budget to subsidize pig feed not made from kitchen scraps, wrote UDN.

A nationwide clampdown following the discovery of the pork smuggled from Vietnam has resulted in inspections at over 5,300 businesses. The ASF virus was detected in at least four out of 54 samples collected from these sites.
ASF
African swine fever
pig farms
pork
Taiwan
pig feed

RELATED ARTICLES

American Institute in Taiwan director visits National Development Council
American Institute in Taiwan director visits National Development Council
2021/08/25 20:40
Taiwan finds mooncakes from Vietnam contaminated by African swine fever
Taiwan finds mooncakes from Vietnam contaminated by African swine fever
2021/08/25 19:53
New British deputy representative takes office
New British deputy representative takes office
2021/08/25 18:38
Taiwan's Keelung-class destroyers train to counter Chinese attack
Taiwan's Keelung-class destroyers train to counter Chinese attack
2021/08/25 18:29
Michelin Guide Taipei & Taichung 2021 revealed
Michelin Guide Taipei & Taichung 2021 revealed
2021/08/25 17:12

Updated : 2021-08-26 15:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases for 1st time in 3 months
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases for 1st time in 3 months
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
Petition calls for English teachers to be granted entry into Taiwan
Petition calls for English teachers to be granted entry into Taiwan
3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan
3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan
Taiwan CECC head says country not pursing 'zero-COVID' policy
Taiwan CECC head says country not pursing 'zero-COVID' policy
13,000 foreign students can now start applying to enter Taiwan
13,000 foreign students can now start applying to enter Taiwan