Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan simultaneously holds 2 military drills in Hengchun

Condor Exercise held on east cost of Hengchun Peninsula, Lien Yong Exercise held on west coast

  101
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/26 14:26
Army personnel preparing Apache and Kiowa helicopters for flight.

Army personnel preparing Apache and Kiowa helicopters for flight. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan military has been conducting exercises on the east and west coast of the Hengchun Peninsula.

On the east coast, at the Jiupeng military base, the Aviation and Special Forces Command is conducting the annual Condor Exercise, Liberty Times reported. Apache, SuperCobra, and Kiowa helicopters from the Army’s 601st and 602nd Air Cavalry Brigades will fire Hellfire and Stinger missiles to verify the brigades’ combat capabilities, military officials said previously.

The Condor Exercise has been conducted in early September in past years, the officials said. However, this year it started in late August and will feature night-time operations.

On the west coast, a joint force consisting of soldiers from all three military branches has been carrying out the “Lien Yong Exercise,” beginning on Aug. 23. Various artillery, helicopters, and fighter jets have been deployed to partake in the drills, per Liberty Times.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was originally scheduled to arrive at Jiupeng on Aug. 31 and was also expected to visit local temples nearby, but her plans were abruptly canceled.

Meanwhile, preparations for the Han Kuang highway takeoff and landing exercises are still being made. The Han Kuang exercise will last from September 13-17.
Taiwan
Taiwan military
Hengchun Peninsula
Jiupeng military base
Lien Yong Exercise
Condor Exercise

RELATED ARTICLES

American Institute in Taiwan director visits National Development Council
American Institute in Taiwan director visits National Development Council
2021/08/25 20:40
New British deputy representative takes office
New British deputy representative takes office
2021/08/25 18:38
Taiwan's Keelung-class destroyers train to counter Chinese attack
Taiwan's Keelung-class destroyers train to counter Chinese attack
2021/08/25 18:29
Michelin Guide Taipei & Taichung 2021 revealed
Michelin Guide Taipei & Taichung 2021 revealed
2021/08/25 17:12
Taiwan-US TIFA working groups to meet soon
Taiwan-US TIFA working groups to meet soon
2021/08/25 16:41

Updated : 2021-08-26 15:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases for 1st time in 3 months
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases for 1st time in 3 months
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
Petition calls for English teachers to be granted entry into Taiwan
Petition calls for English teachers to be granted entry into Taiwan
3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan
3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan
Taiwan CECC head says country not pursing 'zero-COVID' policy
Taiwan CECC head says country not pursing 'zero-COVID' policy
13,000 foreign students can now start applying to enter Taiwan
13,000 foreign students can now start applying to enter Taiwan