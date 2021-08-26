Alexa
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, 2 deaths

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/26 14:23
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Aug. 26) reported two new local COVID-19 cases, dashing hopes that Taiwan could maintain the zero cases reported on Wednesday (Aug. 25).

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced eight new coronavirus cases on Thursday, including six imported infections and two local cases. The CECC announced two deaths, bringing the COVID death toll to 832.

Local cases

The latest local cases include Vietnamese woman in her 30s, case No. 16,055, who came in contact with a confirmed infection, case No. 16,006. While undergoing home isolation, she began to experience a sore and itchy throat and headache on Aug. 25.

The health department arranged for her to undergo a coronavirus test and she was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday with a Ct value of 14.9.

Case No. 16,056 is a Taiwanese woman in her 20s who came in contact with case No. 15,969. She entered home isolation on Aug. 16, experienced a cough and itchy throat on Aug. 17, and tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 25 with a Ct value of 24.

COVID deaths

Regarding the two deaths reported on Thursday, case No. 14,517 is a man in his 80s with a history of chronic disease. He saught medical attention for a fever on June 23, was tested and placed in a hospital isolation ward on June 24, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 25. He was released from isolation on Aug. 4 and died on Aug. 20.

Case No. 14,837 is a man in his 70s with a history of chronic illness and contact with other confirmed cases. He went to seek medial treatment for a cough and fatigue on June 27, was placed in an isolation ward on June 28, and was diagnosed with the virus on June 29.

He was released from quarantine and discharged from the hospital on July 14, but died on Aug. 20.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 14,739 cases announced between May 11 and Aug. 24, 13,644 or 92.6%, have been released from quarantine.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the six imported cases reported on Thursday include three males and three females between the ages of 10 and 50. Between Aug. 2-24, they entered Taiwan from the U.S. (case Nos. 16,050, 16,052, and 16,057), Japan (case Nos. 16,051 and 16,053), and China (case No. 16,054).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 2,573,538 COVID tests, with 2,556,336 coming back negative. Out of the 15,947 confirmed cases, 1,385 were imported, 14,509 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 832 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 824 deaths from local infections, 409 were in New Taipei; 315 in Taipei; 28 in Keelung; 26 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Taitung County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Nantou County, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County. The eight other deaths were imported cases.
